RailTel Corporation of India Limited est un fournisseur d'infrastructure de télécommunications neutre basé en Inde, qui possède un réseau de fibre optique pan-indien sur le droit de passage (ROW) le long d'une voie ferrée. Les segments de la société comprennent les services de télécommunications et les services de travail de projet. Elle fournit une gamme de services de télécommunications à ses clients, notamment des services de données gérés, des lignes louées, des réseaux privés virtuels, des lignes Internet louées, des centres de données, des tours de colocalisation, des racks et de l'espace, ainsi que des services nationaux longue distance (NLD) pour le transport de la voix. Le segment des services de travaux de projet comprend divers projets, tels que le réseau national de fibre optique, les projets liés aux services de télécommunications et de technologies de l'information (TI) et les projets de TI et de services basés sur les technologies de l'information (ITES) spécifiques à l'entreprise. Le réseau OFC de la société couvre les villes et plusieurs zones rurales en Inde. Il fournit également divers services aux passagers, notamment des services de contenu à la demande et le Wi-Fi dans les gares ferroviaires en Inde.

Secteur Services intégrés de télécommunications