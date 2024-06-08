RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. a reçu l'ordre de travail de National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated pour 1. Fourniture, installation, configuration, mise en service et intégration de l'infrastructure TIC. 2. L'exploitation et la maintenance de l'infrastructure TIC conformément à l'accord de niveau de service (SLA), pour un montant de 814 564 548 INR (TTC).
RailTel Corporation of India Limited reçoit un ordre de travail de National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated
Accéder à l'article original.
Contactez-nous pour toute demande de correction
Contactez-nous pour toute demande de correction