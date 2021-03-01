Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Rallye
  6. Fonds
    RAL   FR0000060618

RALLYE

(RAL)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur RALLYEETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETF PoidsVar. 5joursRatingGéographie
IShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF - USD0.01%-0.14%Europe



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
GameStop : une plongée au cur de l'obsession de Ryan Cohen
Graphique RALLYE
Durée : Période :
Rallye : Graphique analyse technique Rallye | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne VENDRE
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Cloture 7,02 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 2,63 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -62,6%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RALLYE21.45%442
WALMART INC.-4.75%388 181
SYSCO CORPORATION1.91%39 412
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-3.33%35 390
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.7.42%30 391
THE KROGER CO.22.32%29 299