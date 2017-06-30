Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  Rapid7, Inc.    RPD

RAPID7, INC.

(RPD)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 04/12 22:00:00
73.96 USD   -2.79%
03/08CYBERSÉCURITÉ : 10 champions de la croissance sur le Nasdaq
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur RAPID7, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Rize Cybersecurity and Data Privacy...-0.50%2.63%-MondeActions - Technologies de l'information
Xtrackers Artificial Intelligence &...1.25%1.14%-MondeActions - Technologies de l'information
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF - ...1.66%0.59%Etats UnisActions - Technologie
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...1.39%0.36%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-2.04%0.16%Etats UnisActions
IShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF - ...2.02%0.03%-Amérique du NordActions - Technologie



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Cybersécurité : 10 champions de la croissance sur le Nasdaq
Graphique RAPID7, INC.
Durée : Période :
Rapid7, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Rapid7, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 75,17 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 76,08 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 7,78%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,20%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -19,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RAPID7, INC.35.81%3 944
MICROSOFT CORPORATION36.57%1 619 761
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.507.79%117 619
SEA LIMITED356.32%90 657
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC87.96%56 367
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE3.82%48 198
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ