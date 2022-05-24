|
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. : Cantor Fitzgerald adopte une opinion positive
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
1,09 M
-
1,02 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-96,6 M
-
-90,4 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
109 M
-
102 M
|PER 2022
|-4,05x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
372 M
372 M
348 M
|VE / CA 2022
|241x
|VE / CA 2023
|117x
|Nbr Employés
|83
|Flottant
|97,3%
|
|Graphique RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|12,56 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|54,75 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|336%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs