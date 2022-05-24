Connexion
    RAPT   US75382E1091

RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(RAPT)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  24/05 19:34:38
12.50 USD   -0.48%
23/05RAPT Therapeutics lance un essai de phase 2b sur le RPT193 pour le traitement de la dermatite atopique ; les actions baissent en début d'année
MT
12/05RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Piper Sandler toujours positif
ZM
11/05RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le premier trimestre clos le 31 mars 2022
CI
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. : Cantor Fitzgerald adopte une opinion positive

24/05/2022 | 19:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 1,09 M - 1,02 M
Résultat net 2022 -96,6 M - -90,4 M
Tréso. nette 2022 109 M - 102 M
PER 2022 -4,05x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 372 M 372 M 348 M
VE / CA 2022 241x
VE / CA 2023 117x
Nbr Employés 83
Flottant 97,3%
Graphique RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Durée : Période :
RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Dernier Cours de Clôture 12,56 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 54,75 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 336%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Brian Russell Wong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rodney K. B. Young Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
William J. Rieflin Chairman
William Ho Chief Medical Officer
Dirk G. Brockstedt Senior Vice President-Biology
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
RAPT THERAPEUTICS, INC.-65.80%372
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.33%79 850
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.7.98%73 473
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.20%68 632
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-17.77%42 378
BIONTECH SE-36.69%39 666