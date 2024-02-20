RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. est une société biopharmaceutique basée sur l'immunologie en phase clinique. La société se concentre sur la découverte, le développement et la commercialisation de thérapies orales à base de petites molécules pour les patients dont les besoins en matière de maladies inflammatoires et d'oncologie ne sont pas satisfaits. Grâce à son moteur de découverte et de développement de médicaments, la société met au point des petites molécules sélectives conçues pour moduler les réponses immunitaires critiques qui sous-tendent ces maladies. Ses deux principaux médicaments candidats ciblent chacun le récepteur 4 de la chimiokine à motif C (CCR4). Son candidat-médicament contre l'inflammation, RPT193, est conçu pour inhiber sélectivement la migration des cellules T helper de type 2 (cellules Th2) dans les tissus enflammés. Son principal candidat-médicament en oncologie, FLX475, est conçu pour inhiber sélectivement la migration des cellules T régulatrices immunosuppressives (Treg) dans les tumeurs. En outre, le RPT193 est cliniquement transposable à diverses maladies inflammatoires autres que la dermatite atopique, notamment l'asthme allergique et la rhinosinusite chronique.

Secteur Recherche biotechnologique et médicale