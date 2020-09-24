|
RATIONAL AG : Berenberg maintient son opinion neutre
24/09/2020 | 12:27
Nouvelle recommandation neutre pour Berenberg sur le titre. L'analyste Philippe Lorrain ne modifie pas son opinion. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 615 EUR.
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
615 M
717 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
|
61,3 M
71,4 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
|
248 M
289 M
-
|PER 2020
|126x
|Rendement 2020
|0,81%
|
|Capitalisation
|
7 066 M
8 255 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|11,1x
|VE / CA 2021
|9,65x
|Nbr Employés
|2 266
|Flottant
|41,9%
Tendances analyse technique RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|CONSERVER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
455,00 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
621,50 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
-1,05%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-26,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-49,3%