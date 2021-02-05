Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft    RAA   DE0007010803

RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(RAA)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 05/02 12:00:39
827.5 EUR   +0.30%
11:33RATIONAL AG : DZ Bank dégrade à vendre
ZD
04/02RATIONAL AG : RBC pas convaincu
ZD
04/02RATIONAL AG : Warburg Research conserve son opinion neutre
ZD
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

RATIONAL AG : DZ Bank dégrade à vendre

05/02/2021 | 11:33
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Le broker DZ Bank abaisse sa recommandation et passe à vendre contre neutre précédemment.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
11:33RATIONAL AG : DZ Bank dégrade à vendre
ZD
04/02RATIONAL AG : RBC pas convaincu
ZD
04/02RATIONAL AG : Warburg Research conserve son opinion neutre
ZD
04/02RATIONAL AG : Baader Bank déconseille le dossier
ZD
03/02RATIONAL AG : Hauck & Aufhauser maintient son opinion vendeuse
ZD
01/02RATIONAL AG : Warburg Research conserve son opinion neutre
ZD
29/01RATIONAL AG : Deutsche Bank négatif sur le dossier
ZD
26/01RATIONAL AG : Baader Bank toujours négatif
ZD
18/01RATIONAL AG : Berenberg conserve son opinion neutre
ZD
2020RATIONAL AG : Independant Research toujours négatif
ZD
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2020 645 M 772 M -
Résultat net 2020 78,2 M 93,5 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 236 M 282 M -
PER 2020 125x
Rendement 2020 0,69%
Capitalisation 9 380 M 11 234 M -
VE / CA 2020 14,2x
VE / CA 2021 12,8x
Nbr Employés 2 213
Flottant 41,9%
Graphique RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 516,88 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 825,00 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut -21,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -37,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -51,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Peter Stadelmann Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Walter Kurtz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Wiedemann Chief Technical Officer
Hans Maerz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerd Lintz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT8.34%11 234
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.-3.26%5 785
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-6.81%4 257
JOYOUNG CO.,LTD-6.99%3 532
BEAR ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO.,LTD.-19.20%2 208
TTK PRESTIGE LIMITED-0.69%1 169
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ