RATIONAL AG : DZ Bank dégrade à vendre
Le broker DZ Bank abaisse sa recommandation et passe à vendre contre neutre précédemment.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|Toute l'actualité sur RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Recommandations des analystes sur RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Données financières
|CA 2020
645 M
772 M
-
|Résultat net 2020
78,2 M
93,5 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2020
236 M
282 M
-
|PER 2020
|125x
|Rendement 2020
|0,69%
|Capitalisation
|
9 380 M
11 234 M
-
|VE / CA 2020
|14,2x
|VE / CA 2021
|12,8x
|Nbr Employés
|2 213
|Flottant
|41,9%
|Graphique RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ALLEGER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|8
|Objectif de cours Moyen
516,88 €
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
825,00 €
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
-21,2%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
-37,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-51,5%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs