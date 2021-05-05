|
RATIONAL AG : Baader Bank déconseille le dossier
Baader Bank conseille ses clients de rester à l'écart du dossier et maintient son conseil à vendre. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 530 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
