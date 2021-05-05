Connexion
    RAA   DE0007010803

RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(RAA)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Tradegate - 05/05 13:42:17
748.1 EUR   +9.47%
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

RATIONAL AG : Baader Bank déconseille le dossier

05/05/2021 | 12:20
Baader Bank conseille ses clients de rester à l'écart du dossier et maintient son conseil à vendre. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 530 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 685 M 823 M -
Résultat net 2021 90,8 M 109 M -
Tréso. nette 2021 267 M 321 M -
PER 2021 85,5x
Rendement 2021 0,84%
Capitalisation 7 770 M 9 336 M -
VE / CA 2021 11,0x
VE / CA 2022 9,50x
Nbr Employés 2 180
Flottant 41,9%
Graphique RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Durée : Période :
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft : Graphique analyse technique RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne VENDRE
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 538,11 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 683,40 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 3,89%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -21,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -37,1%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Peter Stadelmann Chief Executive Officer
Jörg Walter Chief Financial Officer
Walter Kurtz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Wiedemann Chief Technical Officer
Erich Baumgärtner Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-10.26%9 336
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.-5.91%5 625
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-16.43%3 773
JOYOUNG CO.,LTD-0.75%3 769
MARSSENGER KITCHENWARE CO., LTD.12.88%3 460
BEAR ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO.,LTD.-35.60%1 759
