  Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Italie
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Ratti S.p.A.
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    RAT   IT0004724107

RATTI S.P.A.

(RAT)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésAgendaSociétéFinancesDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

Ratti S p A : réduit sa consommation de 30%

18/02/2022 | 12:42
Ratti a réduit sa consommation au mètre de tissu produit au sein de son usine de Guanzate de:

électricité

méthane

eau

Cette affirmation a été certifiée par Bureau Veritas Italia. Le résultat significatif a été obtenu grâce aux investissemnts réalisé et aux efforts des personnes qui travaillent dans l'entreprise.

Disclaimer

Ratti S.p.A. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 11:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2020 72,0 M 81,8 M -
Résultat net 2020 0,42 M 0,48 M -
Tréso. nette 2020 0,68 M 0,77 M -
PER 2020 244x
Rendement 2020 -
Capitalisation 103 M 117 M -
VE / CA 2019 1,19x
VE / CA 2020 1,42x
Nbr Employés 724
Flottant 16,8%
Graphique RATTI S.P.A.
Durée : Période :
Ratti S.p.A. : Graphique analyse technique Ratti S.p.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique RATTI S.P.A.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Sergio Tamborini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Donatella Ratti Chairman
Carlo Cesare Lazzati Independent Non-Executive Director
Sergio Meacci Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonio Favrin Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
RATTI S.P.A.6.53%117
TRIDENT LIMITED2.91%3 655
LIANCHUANG ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-24.65%3 065
K.P.R. MILL LIMITED-0.88%3 041
TEIJIN LIMITED0.07%2 366
HYOSUNG ADVANCED MATERIALS CORPORATION-23.41%1 702