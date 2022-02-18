Ratti S p A : réduit sa consommation de 30%

Ratti a réduit sa consommation au mètre de tissu produit au sein de son usine de Guanzate de:
électricité
méthane
eau
Cette affirmation a été certifiée par Bureau Veritas Italia. Le résultat significatif a été obtenu grâce aux investissemnts réalisé et aux efforts des personnes qui travaillent dans l'entreprise.
