Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nasdaq  >  RBC Bearings Incorporated    ROLL

RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED

(ROLL)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATEDETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growt...-6.62%0.35%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-0.53%0.16%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED
Durée : Période :
RBC Bearings Incorporated : Graphique analyse technique RBC Bearings Incorporated | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 140,00 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 194,83 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut -28,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -28,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -28,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RBC BEARINGS INCORPORATED7.62%4 730
SCHAEFFLER INDIA LIMITED14.60%2 254
TIMKEN INDIA LIMITED-4.54%1 339
TSUBAKI NAKASHIMA CO., LTD.20.32%492
NN, INC.0.30%282
NRB BEARINGS LIMITED15.94%161
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ