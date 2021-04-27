Connexion
    RETA

REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RETA)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 27/04 22:00:00
103.09 USD   +3.02%
26/04REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : Barclays passe à l'achat
ZM
ETFs positionnés sur REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD2.30%0.03%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Durée : Période :
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 8
Objectif de cours Moyen 233,13 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 103,09 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 212%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 126%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 50,4%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.05%3 623
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.12.39%82 796
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-8.20%56 156
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.12.91%55 415
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS1.14%51 889
BIONTECH SE114.24%42 182
