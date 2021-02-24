|
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre
Initialement neutre sur le dossier, John Ennis de chez Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation. L'objectif de cours demeure inchangé à 6500 GBX.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2020
|
13 991 M
19 794 M
16 286 M
|Résultat net 2020
|
2 172 M
3 072 M
2 528 M
|Dette nette 2020
|
10 011 M
14 163 M
11 653 M
|PER 2020
|19,4x
|Rendement 2020
|2,93%
|
|Capitalisation
|
42 552 M
60 009 M
49 534 M
|VE / CA 2020
|3,76x
|VE / CA 2021
|3,70x
|Nbr Employés
|37 756
|Flottant
|96,2%
|
|Graphique RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|22
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
7 688,19 GBX
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
5 970,00 GBX
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
|
60,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
28,8%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
|
-11,8%
