RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

(RB.)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé CHI-X - 24/02 13:59:44
5968 GBX   -0.03%
12:45RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : RBC est neutre
ZD
12:45RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : Jefferies toujours vendeur
ZD
12:44RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : Bernstein est neutre sur le titre
ZD
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : Goldman Sachs maintient son opinion neutre

24/02/2021 | 12:40
Initialement neutre sur le dossier, John Ennis de chez Goldman Sachs maintient sa recommandation. L'objectif de cours demeure inchangé à 6500 GBX.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Recommandations des analystes sur RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Données financières
CA 2020 13 991 M 19 794 M 16 286 M
Résultat net 2020 2 172 M 3 072 M 2 528 M
Dette nette 2020 10 011 M 14 163 M 11 653 M
PER 2020 19,4x
Rendement 2020 2,93%
Capitalisation 42 552 M 60 009 M 49 534 M
VE / CA 2020 3,76x
VE / CA 2021 3,70x
Nbr Employés 37 756
Flottant 96,2%
Graphique RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Durée : Période :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc : Graphique analyse technique Reckitt Benckiser Group plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Objectif de cours Moyen 7 688,19 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 5 970,00 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 60,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 28,8%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -11,8%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Aditya Sehgal Chief Operating Officer-Health
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-10.52%60 009
THE PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-8.35%314 015
UNILEVER PLC-12.82%145 054
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.9.66%105 889
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-9.01%70 644
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-9.38%65 755
