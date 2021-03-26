|
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : JP Morgan optimiste sur le dossier
L'analyste Celine Pannuti de chez JP Morgan maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 9000 GBX.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
