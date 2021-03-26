RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : JP Morgan optimiste sur le dossier

Données financières GBP USD EUR CA 2020 13 991 M 19 249 M 16 344 M Résultat net 2020 2 172 M 2 988 M 2 537 M Dette nette 2020 10 011 M 13 773 M 11 694 M PER 2020 20,8x Rendement 2020 2,73% Capitalisation 45 718 M 62 771 M 53 406 M VE / CA 2020 3,98x VE / CA 2021 4,02x Nbr Employés 37 756 Flottant 96,2% Graphique RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Haussière Baissière Baissière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 21 Objectif de cours Moyen 7 517,40 GBX Dernier Cours de Cloture 6 412,00 GBX Ecart / Objectif Haut 41,9% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,2% Ecart / Objectif Bas -17,9% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Nom Titre Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman Aditya Sehgal Chief Operating Officer-Health Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -1.99% 61 806 PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY -4.07% 316 576 UNILEVER PLC -7.56% 144 664 THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. 7.50% 105 037 HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED -6.51% 71 607 COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY -9.05% 64 219