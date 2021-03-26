Connexion
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : JP Morgan optimiste sur le dossier

26/03/2021 | 08:08
L'analyste Celine Pannuti de chez JP Morgan maintient son opinion acheteuse sur le titre. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 9000 GBX.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 13 991 M 19 249 M 16 344 M
Résultat net 2020 2 172 M 2 988 M 2 537 M
Dette nette 2020 10 011 M 13 773 M 11 694 M
PER 2020 20,8x
Rendement 2020 2,73%
Capitalisation 45 718 M 62 771 M 53 406 M
VE / CA 2020 3,98x
VE / CA 2021 4,02x
Nbr Employés 37 756
Flottant 96,2%
Graphique RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Durée : Période :
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc : Graphique analyse technique Reckitt Benckiser Group plc | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Objectif de cours Moyen 7 517,40 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6 412,00 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 41,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 17,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -17,9%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Aditya Sehgal Chief Operating Officer-Health
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-1.99%61 806
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-4.07%316 576
UNILEVER PLC-7.56%144 664
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.7.50%105 037
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-6.51%71 607
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-9.05%64 219
