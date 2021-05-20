Connexion
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC

RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

20/05/2021 | 11:38
Guillaume Delmas de chez UBS conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 8300 GBX.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Toute l'actualité sur RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
11:38RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC  : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
17/05RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC  : Deutsche Bank à l'achat
ZD
14/05BOURSE DE PARIS : Des bourses à géographie variable
14/05RECKITT BENCKISER  : plusieurs prétendants pour les laits infantiles Mead Johnso..
14/05EN DIRECT DES MARCHES  : Veolia / Suez, Walt Disney, Airbnb, Eurofins, Coinbase,..
06/05RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC  : Jefferies est neutre sur le titre
ZD
06/05BOURSE DE PARIS : Tout augmente, mon pauvre monsieur
06/05AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR  : Iberdrola, Logitech, Valneva, ITM Power, Solvay, Ade..
06/05RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : Détachement de dividende final
FA
30/04RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC  : Barclays maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZD
Recommandations des analystes sur RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Données financières
CA 2021 13 508 M 19 079 M 15 651 M
Résultat net 2021 2 178 M 3 077 M 2 524 M
Dette nette 2021 8 666 M 12 240 M 10 041 M
PER 2021 20,8x
Rendement 2021 2,75%
Capitalisation 45 255 M 64 073 M 52 435 M
VE / CA 2021 3,99x
VE / CA 2022 3,81x
Nbr Employés 43 500
Flottant 96,5%
Graphique RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc : Graphique analyse technique Reckitt Benckiser Group plc | Zone bourse
Tendances analyse technique RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreNeutreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Objectif de cours Moyen 7 693,70 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6 344,00 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 63,9%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -4,63%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman
Aditya Sehgal Chief Operating Officer-Health
Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC-3.03%64 073
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-1.83%334 429
UNILEVER PLC-2.52%158 694
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.12.11%108 184
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-0.82%75 749
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-2.81%70 393