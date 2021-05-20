RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

Données financières GBP USD EUR CA 2021 13 508 M 19 079 M 15 651 M Résultat net 2021 2 178 M 3 077 M 2 524 M Dette nette 2021 8 666 M 12 240 M 10 041 M PER 2021 20,8x Rendement 2021 2,75% Capitalisation 45 255 M 64 073 M 52 435 M VE / CA 2021 3,99x VE / CA 2022 3,81x Nbr Employés 43 500 Flottant 96,5% Graphique RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Tendances analyse technique RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Neutre Baissière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER Nombre d'Analystes 21 Objectif de cours Moyen 7 693,70 GBX Dernier Cours de Cloture 6 344,00 GBX Ecart / Objectif Haut 63,9% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,3% Ecart / Objectif Bas -4,63% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Nom Titre Laxman Narasimhan Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Jeff Carr Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Christopher A. Sinclair Chairman Aditya Sehgal Chief Operating Officer-Health Nicandro Durante Senior Independent Director Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -3.03% 64 073 PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY -1.83% 334 429 UNILEVER PLC -2.52% 158 694 THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. 12.11% 108 184 HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED -0.82% 75 749 COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY -2.81% 70 393