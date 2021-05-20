|
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC : UBS maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
Guillaume Delmas de chez UBS conserve son opinion positive sur le titre avec une recommandation d'achat. L'objectif de cours n'est pas modifié à 8300 GBX.
Données financières
|CA 2021
13 508 M
19 079 M
15 651 M
|Résultat net 2021
2 178 M
3 077 M
2 524 M
|Dette nette 2021
8 666 M
12 240 M
10 041 M
|PER 2021
|20,8x
|Rendement 2021
|2,75%
|Capitalisation
45 255 M
64 073 M
52 435 M
|VE / CA 2021
|3,99x
|VE / CA 2022
|3,81x
|Nbr Employés
|43 500
|Flottant
|96,5%
|Graphique RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|21
|Objectif de cours Moyen
7 693,70 GBX
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
6 344,00 GBX
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
63,9%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
21,3%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-4,63%
