Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Etats-Unis
  4. Nasdaq
  5. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    RDHL   US7574681034

REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD.

(RDHL)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteur

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. : HC Wainwright maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

18/05/2021 | 14:01
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD.
14:01REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD.  : HC Wainwright maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
ZM
2020Cosmo étend la licence avec Dr. Falk Pharma pour le Rifamycin
AW
2020RedHill Biopharma annonce des partenariats visant à augmenter la fabrication ..
GL
2020L'étude sur l'opaganib pour le traitement du COVID-19 de RedHill Biopharma fr..
GL
2020L'opaganib de RedHill Biopharma bénéficie d'une subvention du programme de lu..
GL
2020RedHill Biopharma annonce la recommandation positive d'un comité indépendant ..
GL
2020Cosmo signe un accord de licence et de fabrication avec Redhill Biopharma
AW
2016REDHILL BIOPHARMA  : annonce son projet simultané d'offre publique et de placeme..
GL
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD.
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 123 M - 101 M
Résultat net 2021 -49,6 M - -40,6 M
Dette nette 2021 - - -
PER 2021 -9,50x
Rendement 2021 -
Capitalisation 294 M 294 M 241 M
Capi. / CA 2021 2,39x
Capi. / CA 2022 1,64x
Nbr Employés 182
Flottant 87,3%
Graphique REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD.
Durée : Période :
RedHill Biopharma Ltd. : Graphique analyse technique RedHill Biopharma Ltd. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 20,60 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 6,31 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 312%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 226%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 90,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Dror Ben-Asher Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Micha Ben-Chorin Chief Financial Officer
Reza Fathi Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Ira N. Kalfus Medical Director
June Sherie Almenoff Chief Medical Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD.-21.91%294
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.63%86 626
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.13.72%60 935
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-8.46%56 006
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS6.94%54 236
BIONTECH SE143.25%47 894