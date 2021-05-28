|
RedHill Biopharma Ltd. : WBB Securities favorable sur le dossier
Données financières
|CA 2021
117 M
96,6 M
|Résultat net 2021
-51,7 M
-42,6 M
|Dette nette 2021
|PER 2021
|-10,7x
|Rendement 2021
|Capitalisation
|
333 M
333 M
274 M
|Capi. / CA 2021
|2,84x
|Capi. / CA 2022
|1,89x
|Nbr Employés
|182
|Flottant
|87,3%
Durée :
Période :
Tendances analyse technique REDHILL BIOPHARMA LTD.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|6
|Objectif de cours Moyen
21,00 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
7,14 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
264%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
194%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
68,1%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs