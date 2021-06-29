|
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : HC Wainwright favorable sur le dossier
Données financières
|CA 2021
12 153 M
10 206 M
|Résultat net 2021
5 003 M
4 201 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
9 324 M
7 830 M
|PER 2021
|11,9x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|Capitalisation
|
56 200 M
56 200 M
47 195 M
|VE / CA 2021
|3,86x
|VE / CA 2022
|4,03x
|Nbr Employés
|9 447
|Flottant
|82,2%
Durée :
Période :
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Neutre
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|25
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
542,70 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
621,64 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
14,5%
