|
Relay Therapeutics, Inc. : Berenberg Bank reste à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
|
|Toute l'actualité sur RELAY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur RELAY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
6,24 M
-
5,54 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
-351 M
-
-312 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
|
562 M
-
499 M
|PER 2021
|-5,96x
|Rendement 2021
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
2 391 M
2 391 M
2 122 M
|VE / CA 2021
|293x
|VE / CA 2022
|183x
|Nbr Employés
|232
|Flottant
|96,5%
|
|Graphique RELAY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique RELAY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Baissière
|Baissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|7
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
22,13 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
50,50 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
128%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs