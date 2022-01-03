Remy Cointreau : Bonne année 2022 !

8 décembre 2021
The Botanist soutient Botanic Gardens Conservation International
Depuis 2015, la Fondation The Botanist mène des projets environnementaux sur Islay afin de préserver sa biodiversité. Aujourd'hui, nous sommes heureux d'annoncer son partenariat avec BGCI, Botanic Gardens Conservation International, pour porter ce combat éducatif au-delà de l'île et défendre la biodiversité végétale.
