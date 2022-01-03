Connexion
Remy Cointreau : Bonne année 2022 !

03/01/2022 | 11:49
8 décembre 2021

The Botanist soutient Botanic Gardens Conservation International

Depuis 2015, la Fondation The Botanist mène des projets environnementaux sur Islay afin de préserver sa biodiversité. Aujourd'hui, nous sommes heureux d'annoncer son partenariat avec BGCI, Botanic Gardens Conservation International, pour porter ce combat éducatif au-delà de l'île et défendre la biodiversité végétale.

Rémy Cointreau SA published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 10:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2022 1 255 M 1 424 M -
Résultat net 2022 194 M 220 M -
Dette nette 2022 398 M 452 M -
PER 2022 57,5x
Rendement 2022 0,93%
Capitalisation 10 867 M 12 359 M -
VE / CA 2022 8,98x
VE / CA 2023 8,09x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 42,0%
Graphique RÉMY COINTREAU
Durée : Période :
Rémy Cointreau : Graphique analyse technique Rémy Cointreau | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique RÉMY COINTREAU
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Dernier Cours de Cloture 214,00 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 187,79 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -12,2%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Eric Vallat Chief Executive Officer
Luca Calogero Pietro Marotta Chief Financial Officer
Marc Hériard-Dubreuil Chairman
Patrick Marchand Operations Director
Jacques-Étienne de T'Serclaes Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
RÉMY COINTREAU0.00%12 359
DIAGEO PLC0.00%137 311
PERNOD RICARD0.00%62 758
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION0.00%34 034
THAI BEVERAGE-10.20%12 297
EMPERADOR INC.0.00%6 357