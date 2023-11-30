Operating profit for the six months to Sept. 30 came at 169.1 million euros, an organic 43% fall, in line with expectations for a 43.4% decline in a company-compiled poll of 16 analysts.
The maker of Remy Martin cognac and Cointreau liqueur reiterated it expects 2023/24 full-year organic sales to fall by 15-20%, while its current operating margin would see a "contained decrease", thanks to the roll-out of a cost-cutting plan of around 100 million euros, of which 25 million euros have already been achieved in the first-half.
