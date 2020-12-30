ETFs positionnés sur REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur ComStage PSI 20 - EUR 4.15% 9.65% Portugal Actions WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend... 3.34% 0.82% Europe Actions WisdomTree Europe Equity Income - ... 2.52% 0.10% Europe Actions





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A. Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 8 Objectif de cours Moyen 2,78 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 2,38 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 34,7% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 16,8% Ecart / Objectif Bas 1,05% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A. -12.68% 1 930 NEXTERA ENERGY 24.43% 147 891 ENEL S.P.A. 18.00% 103 621 ORSTED A/S 84.47% 87 705 IBERDROLA, S.A. 27.89% 87 468 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION -1.05% 66 420