RENAULT SA : Bank of America est neutre sur le titre

Données financières EUR USD CA 2021 49 465 M 59 422 M - Résultat net 2021 675 M 811 M - Dette nette 2021 2 272 M 2 729 M - PER 2021 13,6x Rendement 2021 0,42% Capitalisation 9 377 M 11 290 M - VE / CA 2021 0,24x VE / CA 2022 0,19x Nbr Employés 179 565 Flottant 60,7% 503 Backend fetch failed Error 503 Backend fetch failed Backend fetch failed Guru Meditation: XID: 512229412 Varnish cache server Tendances analyse technique RENAULT Court Terme Moyen Terme Long Terme Tendances Baissière Haussière Haussière Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 21 Objectif de cours Moyen 43,20 € Dernier Cours de Cloture 34,50 € Ecart / Objectif Haut 138% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,2% Ecart / Objectif Bas -24,6% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Dirigeants et Administrateurs Nom Titre Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman Pascale Sourisse Independent Director Patrick Marie Charles Thomas Independent Director Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) RENAULT -3.52% 11 290 TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 5.79% 217 659 VOLKSWAGEN AG 53.56% 159 571 DAIMLER AG 27.51% 94 915 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 33.93% 80 360 BMW AG 19.31% 67 180