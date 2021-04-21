|
RENAULT SA : Bank of America est neutre sur le titre
Bank of America via son analyste Horst Schneider confirme sa recommandation neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours est abaissé de 45 EUR à 41 EUR.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
|
