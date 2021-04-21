503 Backend fetch failed

Error 503 Backend fetch failed

Backend fetch failed

Guru Meditation:

XID: 512229402

Varnish cache server
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Rapport
503 Backend fetch failed

Error 503 Backend fetch failed

Backend fetch failed

Guru Meditation:

XID: 512229404

Varnish cache server
13:38RENAULT SA  : Bank of America est neutre sur le titre
ZD
12:28IBM  : mobilise son expertise blockchain pour l'industrie auto
CF
11:52FAURECIA  : la blockchain au service de la conformité
CF
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse
503 Backend fetch failed

Error 503 Backend fetch failed

Backend fetch failed

Guru Meditation:

XID: 512229406

Varnish cache server

RENAULT SA : Bank of America est neutre sur le titre

21/04/2021 | 13:38
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bank of America via son analyste Horst Schneider confirme sa recommandation neutre sur le dossier. L'objectif de cours est abaissé de 45 EUR à 41 EUR.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
503 Backend fetch failed

Error 503 Backend fetch failed

Backend fetch failed

Guru Meditation:

XID: 512229408

Varnish cache server

503 Backend fetch failed

Error 503 Backend fetch failed

Backend fetch failed

Guru Meditation:

XID: 512229410

Varnish cache server

Toute l'actualité sur RENAULT
13:38RENAULT SA  : Bank of America est neutre sur le titre
ZD
12:28IBM  : mobilise son expertise blockchain pour l'industrie auto
CF
11:52FAURECIA  : la blockchain au service de la conformité
CF
10:51RENAULT  : la blockchain au service de la conformité
CF
20/04Les marchés boursiers consolident, cédant aux prises de bénéfices
AW
20/04BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris descend de son perchoir
AW
20/04BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris s'enfonce et perd plus de 2% à une encablure de la clôtu..
AW
20/04LA MINUTE MACRO  : Baisse de la nicotine, rebond du CO2 et leasing
20/04RENAULT  : Groupe Renault - Monthly sales - March 2021
PU
20/04AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR  : BMW, Volkswagen, AstraZeneca, Sopra, Ipsen, Grifols,..
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur RENAULT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 49 465 M 59 422 M -
Résultat net 2021 675 M 811 M -
Dette nette 2021 2 272 M 2 729 M -
PER 2021 13,6x
Rendement 2021 0,42%
Capitalisation 9 377 M 11 290 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,24x
VE / CA 2022 0,19x
Nbr Employés 179 565
Flottant 60,7%
503 Backend fetch failed

Error 503 Backend fetch failed

Backend fetch failed

Guru Meditation:

XID: 512229412

Varnish cache server

Tendances analyse technique RENAULT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Objectif de cours Moyen 43,20 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 34,50 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 138%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 25,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -24,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Patrick Marie Charles Thomas Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RENAULT-3.52%11 290
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.79%217 659
VOLKSWAGEN AG53.56%159 571
DAIMLER AG27.51%94 915
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY33.93%80 360
BMW AG19.31%67 180
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ
503 Backend fetch failed

Error 503 Backend fetch failed

Backend fetch failed

Guru Meditation:

XID: 512229414

Varnish cache server