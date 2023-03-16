|
Renault : Roadshow investisseur à Londres avec ODDO – Ingénierie – 08/03/2023
Investor Roadshow
London. March 8, 2023
Gilles Le Borgne
EVP Engineering Renault Group
|
Program Diversity
|
Validation
|
Real
|
mode
|
costs
|
estate
|
Global RTX
|
Workforce
|
Digitalisation
|
footprint
|
|
Engineering contribution 2020 - 2022 plan in 2 years instead of 3
-40% R&D CAPEX on new vehicles
Total saving of 2,4 B€ on Group R&D CAPEX between 2019 and 2022
(keeping R&D Capex per turnaround ratio at 8%)
Renovation on track
Technology Roadmap
Revolution organisation
Renovation on track
Looking ahead for the best line-up in 30 years
|
Renault 5 EV
|
Mobilize Duo
Disclaimer
Renault SA published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 08:42:11 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|Toute l'actualité sur RENAULT
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur RENAULT
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
45 413 M
47 854 M
-
|Résultat net 2022
|
-443 M
-467 M
-
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
946 M
996 M
-
|PER 2022
|-24,0x
|Rendement 2022
|0,73%
|
|Capitalisation
|
9 915 M
10 448 M
-
|VE / CA 2022
|0,20x
|VE / CA 2023
|0,14x
|Nbr Employés
|111 000
|Flottant
|63,7%
|
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique RENAULT
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|18
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|36,66 €
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|49,83 €
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|36,0%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
|Var. 1janv
|Capi. (M$)
|RENAULT
|17.20%
|10 448