    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  10:40:13 16/03/2023
36.08 EUR   -1.58%
Renault : Roadshow investisseur à Londres avec ODDO – Ingénierie – 08/03/2023

16/03/2023 | 09:43
Investor Roadshow

London. March 8, 2023

Gilles Le Borgne

EVP Engineering Renault Group

Engineering performance

Program Diversity

Validation

Real

mode

costs

estate

Global RTX

Workforce

Digitalisation

footprint

Engineering contribution 2020 - 2022 plan in 2 years instead of 3

-40% R&D CAPEX on new vehicles

Total saving of 2,4 B€ on Group R&D CAPEX between 2019 and 2022

(keeping R&D Capex per turnaround ratio at 8%)

Synergies

3

Agenda

Renovation on track

Technology Roadmap

Revolution organisation

Alliance new chapter

Renovation on track

Looking ahead for the best line-up in 30 years

Renault 5 EV

Mobilize Duo

Scenic

Renault 4

2024

2025

5

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2023 08:42:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Données financières
CA 2022 45 413 M 47 854 M -
Résultat net 2022 -443 M -467 M -
Tréso. nette 2022 946 M 996 M -
PER 2022 -24,0x
Rendement 2022 0,73%
Capitalisation 9 915 M 10 448 M -
VE / CA 2022 0,20x
VE / CA 2023 0,14x
Nbr Employés 111 000
Flottant 63,7%
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 18
Dernier Cours de Clôture 36,66 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 49,83 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 36,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Thierry Pieton Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Luc Julia Chief Scientific Officer
Frédéric Vincent Chief Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
RENAULT17.20%10 448
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.19%182 656
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG14.25%83 500
VOLKSWAGEN AG5.81%81 624
BMW AG13.56%65 611
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY2.05%49 649