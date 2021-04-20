Renault : Groupe Renault - Monthly sales - March 2021
20/04/2021 | 09:34
World sales synthesis
WORLD SALES
MONTH
YTD
TIV
Volumes
Market Share
TIV
Volumes
Market Share
PC+LCV - Group
Volumes Ku
Volumes Ku
∆ (U)
∆ %
Volumes u
Volumes u
∆ (U)
∆ %
MS
MS
∆ pt
Volumes Ku
Volumes Ku
∆ Vol.
∆ %
Volumes u
Volumes u
∆ (U)
∆ %
MS
MS
∆ pt
Y-1
Y-1
vs Y-1
Y-1
vs Y-1
vs Y-1
%
Y-1 (%)
vs Y-1
Y-1
Y-1
vs Y-1
Y-1
Y-1
vs Y-1
%
Y-1 (%)
vs Y-1
WORLDWIDE
8,169.7
5,292.4
+2,877.2
+54.4%
268,233
190,953
+77,280
+40.5%
3.28
3.61
-0.32
20,297.5
16,663.1
+3,634
+21.8%
665,038
657,669
+7,369
+1.1%
3.28
3.95
-0.67
EUROPE
1,632.7
978.7
+654.0
+66.8%
143,492
79,421
+64,071
+80.7%
8.79
8.12
+0.67
3,640.6
3,503.1
+137
+3.9%
348,969
335,417
+13,552
+4.0%
9.59
9.57
+0.01
EUROPE G5
1,183.4
679.6
+503.8
+74.1%
107,284
53,032
+54,252
+102.3%
9.07
7.80
+1.26
2,528.3
2,408.5
+120
+5.0%
261,468
233,312
+28,156
+12.1%
10.34
9.69
+0.65
France
230.5
79.5
+150.9
+189.8%
53,376
22,528
+30,848
+136.9%
23.16
28.33
-5.17
561.6
453.1
+108
+23.9%
135,957
110,467
+25,490
+23.1%
24.21
24.38
-0.17
Germany
321.1
236.3
+84.8
+35.9%
16,568
12,001
+4,567
+38.1%
5.16
5.08
+0.08
724.2
766.1
-42
-5.5%
40,230
43,353
-3,123
-7.2%
5.55
5.66
-0.10
Spain+Canary islands
103.8
44.4
+59.4
+133.7%
10,786
5,089
+5,697
+111.9%
10.39
11.46
-1.07
226.7
255.2
-29
-11.2%
26,674
28,285
-1,611
-5.7%
11.77
11.08
+0.68
Italy
187.3
33.4
+153.9
+461.1%
16,215
3,423
+12,792
+373.7%
8.66
10.26
-1.60
491.6
380.2
+111
+29.3%
41,969
33,500
+8,469
+25.3%
8.54
8.81
-0.27
United Kingdom
340.7
286.0
+54.7
+19.1%
10,339
9,991
+348
+3.5%
3.03
3.49
-0.46
524.2
553.8
-30
-5.3%
16,638
17,707
-1,069
-6.0%
3.17
3.20
-0.02
Austria
35.0
12.5
+22.5
+179.3%
2,598
801
+1,797
+224.3%
7.41
6.39
+1.03
75.4
62.8
+13
+20.2%
5,735
4,795
+940
+19.6%
7.60
7.64
-0.04
Baltic States
7.7
5.8
+1.9
+33.1%
607
417
+190
+45.6%
7.85
7.17
+0.67
19.8
22.9
-3
-13.8%
1,460
1,916
-456
-23.8%
7.39
8.36
-0.97
Belgium+Luxembourg
58.7
36.7
+22.0
+60.0%
6,136
3,966
+2,170
+54.7%
10.46
10.82
-0.36
156.8
161.0
-4
-2.6%
14,616
16,781
-2,165
-12.9%
9.32
10.42
-1.10
Bulgaria
2.9
2.0
+0.8
+40.2%
703
405
+298
+73.6%
24.66
19.92
+4.74
7.3
8.1
-1
-9.4%
1,542
1,433
+109
+7.6%
21.07
17.74
+3.33
Croatia
5.0
3.3
+1.7
+51.2%
714
464
+250
+53.9%
14.40
14.15
+0.25
12.7
12.0
+1
+6.0%
1,602
1,740
-138
-7.9%
12.60
14.50
-1.90
Czech Republic
21.9
14.8
+7.1
+48.2%
1,364
1,216
+148
+12.2%
6.23
8.24
-2.00
53.8
53.8
-0
-0.0%
2,922
3,979
-1,057
-26.6%
5.43
7.39
-1.96
Denmark
27.5
18.0
+9.5
+52.5%
1,118
1,102
+16
+1.5%
4.06
6.11
-2.05
52.4
57.0
-5
-8.1%
2,183
3,560
-1,377
-38.7%
4.17
6.25
-2.08
Finland
11.9
10.5
+1.4
+13.2%
227
338
-111
-32.8%
1.91
3.22
-1.31
31.9
32.0
-0
-0.5%
916
745
+171
+23.0%
2.88
2.33
+0.55
French Guiana
0.6
0.2
+0.4
+186.9%
114
77
+37
+48.1%
17.90
34.68
-16.79
1.4
1.1
+0
+29.5%
372
351
+21
+6.0%
25.67
31.37
-5.69
Greece
10.0
4.1
+5.9
+144.2%
389
133
+256
+192.5%
3.89
3.25
+0.64
25.8
23.0
+3
+12.3%
1,211
983
+228
+23.2%
4.69
4.27
+0.41
Guadeloupe
1.4
0.5
+0.9
+196.9%
296
166
+130
+78.3%
20.82
34.66
-13.84
3.5
2.7
+1
+28.1%
769
679
+90
+13.3%
21.88
24.74
-2.87
Hungary
14.5
13.6
+0.9
+6.9%
1,373
2,011
-638
-31.7%
9.45
14.80
-5.35
38.1
38.4
-0
-0.9%
3,811
5,181
-1,370
-26.4%
10.02
13.49
-3.47
Iceland
1.1
1.2
-0.1
-8.3%
34
38
-4
-10.5%
3.19
3.26
-0.08
2.4
2.8
-0
-15.7%
99
156
-57
-36.5%
4.21
5.59
-1.38
Ireland
12.3
7.4
+4.8
+65.0%
979
248
+731
+294.8%
7.98
3.34
+4.64
59.6
59.1
+1
+0.9%
4,553
4,487
+66
+1.5%
7.64
7.60
+0.04
Malta
0.6
1.0
-0.4
-43.0%
34
17
+17
+100.0%
6.17
1.76
+4.41
1.3
2.1
-1
-36.6%
78
97
-19
-19.6%
5.91
4.66
+1.25
Martinique
1.5
0.4
+1.0
+252.3%
271
125
+146
+116.8%
18.63
30.27
-11.64
3.6
2.3
+1
+56.5%
794
563
+231
+41.0%
21.96
24.36
-2.40
Mayotte
0.2
0.1
+0.1
+90.0%
42
41
+1
+2.4%
22.11
41.00
-18.89
0.4
0.4
+0
+8.0%
106
196
-90
-45.9%
24.59
49.12
-24.53
Netherlands
31.8
35.7
-3.9
-11.0%
2,160
2,470
-310
-12.6%
6.80
6.92
-0.12
101.9
122.1
-20
-16.6%
6,889
8,746
-1,857
-21.2%
6.76
7.16
-0.40
New Caledonia
0.5
0.5
-0.0
-6.1%
54
66
-12
-18.2%
10.69
12.27
-1.57
1.6
1.7
-0
-8.5%
241
289
-48
-16.6%
15.38
16.88
-1.50
Norway
18.5
15.3
+3.2
+21.1%
236
348
-112
-32.2%
1.28
2.28
-1.00
44.7
40.7
+4
+9.7%
611
1,304
-693
-53.1%
1.37
3.20
-1.83
Poland
55.6
33.8
+21.8
+64.3%
4,845
3,515
+1,330
+37.8%
8.71
10.39
-1.68
135.6
120.6
+15
+12.4%
11,256
11,514
-258
-2.2%
8.30
9.55
-1.25
Portugal
15.6
12.2
+3.5
+28.5%
2,018
1,905
+113
+5.9%
12.92
15.67
-2.75
38.1
51.9
-14
-26.6%
4,229
7,560
-3,331
-44.1%
11.10
14.56
-3.46
Republic of Cyprus
1.0
0.8
+0.2
+18.4%
63
18
+45
+250.0%
6.51
2.20
+4.31
3.0
3.4
-0
-12.4%
182
152
+30
+19.7%
6.10
4.46
+1.64
Reunion
3.1
1.0
+2.1
+222.1%
580
311
+269
+86.5%
18.92
32.67
-13.75
7.6
5.7
+2
+33.2%
1,477
1,497
-20
-1.3%
19.31
26.07
-6.75
Romania
9.1
7.7
+1.4
+17.7%
2,425
2,247
+178
+7.9%
26.66
29.08
-2.41
24.9
31.8
-7
-21.5%
6,324
10,602
-4,278
-40.4%
25.36
33.38
-8.02
Slovakia
7.4
5.5
+2.0
+35.9%
567
531
+36
+6.8%
7.63
9.71
-2.08
17.2
20.6
-3
-16.3%
1,056
1,948
-892
-45.8%
6.13
9.46
-3.33
Slovenia
8.1
3.1
+5.0
+159.1%
1,569
680
+889
+130.7%
19.26
21.63
-2.37
19.1
16.6
+3
+15.2%
3,422
3,210
+212
+6.6%
17.89
19.33
-1.44
St Pierre and Miquelon & divers DOM
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+80.0%
10
5
+5
+100.0%
37.04
33.33
+3.70
0.1
0.1
+0
+4.1%
27
25
+2
+8.0%
35.06
33.78
+1.28
Sweden
56.1
30.2
+25.9
+85.7%
2,512
1,210
+1,302
+107.6%
4.47
4.00
+0.47
104.5
71.9
+33
+45.5%
4,057
2,401
+1,656
+69.0%
3.88
3.34
+0.54
Switzerland
29.4
20.8
+8.5
+40.9%
2,091
1,481
+610
+41.2%
7.12
7.11
+0.01
66.1
64.6
+2
+2.4%
4,677
5,018
-341
-6.8%
7.07
7.77
-0.70
Tahiti
0.5
0.3
+0.2
+65.6%
79
37
+42
+113.5%
15.80
12.25
+3.55
1.5
1.3
+0
+14.5%
284
197
+87
+44.2%
18.93
15.04
+3.90
INTERNATIONAL
4,757.9
3,226.0
+1,531.9
+47.5%
124,741
111,532
+13,209
+11.8%
2.62
3.46
-0.84
12,369.9
9,318.8
+3,051
+32.7%
316,069
322,252
-6,183
-1.9%
2.56
3.46
-0.90
EURASIA
297.3
259.8
+37.5
+14.4%
64,389
64,074
+315
+0.5%
21.66
24.67
-3.01
702.2
642.7
+60
+9.3%
155,193
158,603
-3,410
-2.2%
22.10
24.68
-2.58
Armenia
0.1
0.1
-0.0
-36.2%
18
30
-12
-40.0%
26.87
28.57
-1.71
0.2
0.3
-0
-35.9%
43
78
-35
-44.9%
22.75
26.44
-3.69
Azerbaijan
0.3
0.5
-0.1
-32.0%
152
126
+26
+20.6%
48.56
27.39
+21.17
0.9
1.5
-1
-41.2%
435
439
-4
-0.9%
49.32
29.29
+20.03
Balkan States
1.7
1.0
+0.8
+79.2%
268
133
+135
+101.5%
15.58
13.85
+1.73
4.2
4.9
-1
-14.7%
734
697
+37
+5.3%
17.56
14.22
+3.34
Belarus
4.2
8.4
-4.1
-49.2%
1,353
3,211
-1,858
-57.9%
31.90
38.45
-6.55
10.1
17.2
-7
-41.1%
3,113
6,992
-3,879
-55.5%
30.72
40.67
-9.95
Georgia
0.1
0.2
-0.1
-47.4%
11
21
-10
-47.6%
11.00
11.05
-0.05
0.3
0.6
-0
-53.4%
17
105
-88
-83.8%
6.05
17.41
-11.36
Kazakhstan
8.0
6.7
+1.3
+19.5%
585
1,829
-1,244
-68.0%
7.29
27.23
-19.94
23.4
17.3
+6
+35.2%
2,234
4,411
-2,177
-49.4%
9.53
25.45
-15.92
Kyrgyzstan
0.1
0.1
+0.0
+10.0%
9
10
-1
-10.0%
8.18
10.00
-1.82
0.3
0.3
-0
-3.8%
37
32
+5
+15.6%
12.05
10.03
+2.02
Moldova
0.5
0.3
+0.2
+77.5%
108
26
+82
+315.4%
22.13
9.45
+12.68
1.2
1.1
+0
+9.9%
228
212
+16
+7.5%
18.63
19.03
-0.40
Russia
157.3
167.5
-10.2
-6.1%
45,438
48,179
-2,741
-5.7%
28.88
28.76
+0.12
385.0
398.5
-13
-3.4%
114,272
115,713
-1,441
-1.2%
29.68
29.04
+0.64
Serbia
2.2
1.7
+0.5
+31.7%
388
260
+128
+49.2%
17.33
15.29
+2.04
5.3
5.0
+0
+5.8%
910
909
+1
+0.1%
17.19
18.17
-0.98
Tajikistan
0.1
0.1
-0.0
-21.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.3
0.4
-0
-21.5%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Turkey
96.4
50.0
+46.4
+92.8%
14,199
7,617
+6,582
+86.4%
14.72
15.23
-0.51
198.7
124.4
+74
+59.7%
28,857
22,780
+6,077
+26.7%
14.53
18.31
-3.79
Turkmenistan
0.1
0.1
-0.0
-46.3%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.2
0.2
-0
-33.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Ukraine
9.8
6.9
+2.9
+42.5%
1,576
1,962
-386
-19.7%
16.03
28.43
-12.40
23.4
22.1
+1
+5.9%
3,617
4,564
-947
-20.7%
15.46
20.66
-5.19
Uzbekistan
16.3
16.3
+0.0
+0.0%
284
670
-386
-57.6%
1.75
4.12
-2.38
48.8
48.8
+0
+0.0%
696
1,671
-975
-58.3%
1.43
3.43
-2.00
AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST
215.8
161.0
+54.8
+34.0%
13,585
9,271
+4,314
+46.5%
6.30
5.76
+0.54
624.4
596.0
+28
+4.8%
38,704
37,725
+979
+2.6%
6.20
6.33
-0.13
Abu Dhabi (UAE)
6.4
5.0
+1.4
+28.2%
194
50
+144
+288.0%
3.01
1.00
+2.02
15.3
17.0
-2
-9.9%
320
276
+44
+15.9%
2.10
1.63
+0.47
Algeria
2.0
1.0
+1.0
+100.0%
0
1
-1
-100.0%
0.00
0.10
-0.10
7.0
4.5
+3
+55.6%
0
756
-756
-100.0%
0.00
16.80
-16.80
Angola
0.2
0.2
+0.0
+25.8%
21
14
+7
+50.0%
10.24
8.59
+1.65
0.6
0.5
+0
+26.3%
91
74
+17
+23.0%
15.29
15.71
-0.42
Bahrain
2.7
1.9
+0.8
+44.7%
13
20
-7
-35.0%
0.48
1.07
-0.59
6.6
6.9
-0
-4.7%
37
70
-33
-47.1%
0.56
1.01
-0.45
Benin
0.1
0.0
+0.0
+195.0%
2
1
+1
+100.0%
3.39
5.00
-1.61
0.2
0.1
+0
+21.2%
7
1
+6
+600.0%
3.95
0.68
+3.27
Brokers English Africa
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+0.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.0
0.0
+0
+0.0%
20
77
-57
-74.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Brokers French Africa
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+0.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.0
0.0
+0
+0.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Brokers Maghreb
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+0.0%
1,628
817
+811
+99.3%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.0
0.0
+0
+0.0%
4,709
2,753
+1,956
+71.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Brokers RME
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+0.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.0
0.0
+0
+0.0%
0
316
-316
-100.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Burkina Faso
0.1
0.1
+0.0
+40.0%
5
13
-8
-61.5%
5.95
21.67
-15.71
0.3
0.2
+0
+6.8%
33
29
+4
+13.8%
13.20
12.39
+0.81
Burundi
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+400.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.0
0.0
+0
+400.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Cameroon
0.2
0.2
-0.0
-9.1%
9
10
-1
-10.0%
6.00
6.06
-0.06
0.5
0.6
-0
-21.2%
30
35
-5
-14.3%
6.67
6.13
+0.54
Cape Verde
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+40.0%
19
20
-1
-5.0%
45.24
66.67
-21.43
0.1
0.2
-0
-18.7%
50
51
-1
-2.0%
39.68
32.90
+6.78
Central African Republic
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+80.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.1
0.0
+0
+107.7%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Chad
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+200.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.1
0.0
+0
+92.9%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Democratic Republic of the Congo
0.1
0.0
+0.0
+84.4%
4
12
-8
-66.7%
4.82
26.67
-21.85
0.2
0.2
+0
+10.2%
10
14
-4
-28.6%
4.02
6.19
-2.18
Djibouti
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+5.6%
5
1
+4
+400.0%
13.16
2.78
+10.38
0.1
0.1
+0
+0.0%
9
12
-3
-25.0%
8.33
11.11
-2.78
Dubai (UAE)
13.1
10.2
+2.9
+28.2%
118
184
-66
-35.9%
0.90
1.80
-0.90
31.0
34.4
-3
-9.9%
471
666
-195
-29.3%
1.52
1.93
-0.42
Egypt
19.3
15.8
+3.5
+22.1%
428
1,354
-926
-68.4%
2.22
8.59
-6.37
60.2
50.0
+10
+20.4%
1,986
2,949
-963
-32.7%
3.30
5.89
-2.60
Ethiopia
0.1
0.1
-0.0
-0.8%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.4
0.4
+0
+0.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Gabon
0.2
0.2
-0.1
-33.3%
15
41
-26
-63.4%
9.38
17.08
-7.71
0.5
0.7
-0
-30.4%
25
64
-39
-60.9%
5.21
9.28
-4.07
Gambia
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+233.3%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.0
0.0
+0
+233.3%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Ghana
0.4
0.4
+0.1
+13.2%
15
15
+0
+0.0%
3.49
3.95
-0.46
1.3
1.5
-0
-18.5%
43
42
+1
+2.4%
3.44
2.74
+0.70
Guinea
0.1
0.1
+0.0
+48.2%
28
31
-3
-9.7%
33.73
55.36
-21.62
0.2
0.2
+0
+50.0%
56
91
-35
-38.5%
22.49
54.82
-32.33
Guinea Bissau
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+700.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.0
0.0
+0
+700.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Iraq
5.3
3.6
+1.7
+46.9%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
15.8
15.5
+0
+1.5%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Israel
26.5
18.8
+7.7
+41.0%
1,048
944
+104
+11.0%
3.95
5.02
-1.07
100.4
86.3
+14
+16.4%
4,228
3,750
+478
+12.7%
4.21
4.35
-0.13
Ivory Coast
1.0
1.0
-0.0
-0.8%
125
76
+49
+64.5%
13.16
7.93
+5.22
2.9
3.0
-0
-5.0%
334
261
+73
+28.0%
11.72
8.70
+3.02
Jordan
1.3
0.8
+0.5
+56.3%
35
25
+10
+40.0%
2.80
3.13
-0.33
3.8
4.0
-0
-6.6%
99
106
-7
-6.6%
2.64
2.64
-0.00
Kenya
0.5
0.4
+0.1
+18.3%
20
0
+20
+0.0%
3.77
0.00
+3.77
1.5
1.4
+0
+10.5%
41
2
+39
+1950.0%
2.68
0.14
+2.54
Kuwait
8.7
5.2
+3.5
+67.9%
60
7
+53
+757.1%
0.69
0.14
+0.55
25.8
22.7
+3
+13.5%
183
108
+75
+69.4%
0.71
0.48
+0.23
Lebanon
0.4
0.5
-0.1
-28.7%
40
46
-6
-13.0%
11.43
9.37
+2.06
0.5
2.5
-2
-78.5%
81
188
-107
-56.9%
15.08
7.54
+7.54
Liberia
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+25.0%
5
1
+4
+400.0%
20.00
5.00
+15.00
0.1
0.1
+0
+0.0%
14
9
+5
+55.6%
20.00
12.86
+7.14
Libya
1.7
1.9
-0.2
-11.2%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
4.9
5.5
-1
-11.1%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Madagascar
0.2
0.1
+0.0
+28.0%
49
38
+11
+28.9%
30.63
30.40
+0.23
0.5
0.5
-0
-5.7%
96
133
-37
-27.8%
19.96
26.08
-6.12
Malawi
0.1
0.1
+0.0
+8.3%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.4
0.4
-0
-6.3%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Mali
0.1
0.0
+0.0
+127.3%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.2
0.1
+0
+127.3%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Mauritania
0.1
0.1
+0.0
+0.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.2
0.2
-0
-25.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Mauritius
0.8
0.5
+0.3
+55.7%
3
26
-23
-88.5%
0.37
5.05
-4.67
2.4
2.4
+0
+1.4%
36
75
-39
-52.0%
1.50
3.16
-1.67
Morocco
16.7
6.3
+10.4
+165.1%
6,804
3,106
+3,698
+119.1%
40.70
49.26
-8.56
44.2
32.1
+12
+37.4%
17,657
13,523
+4,134
+30.6%
39.98
42.07
-2.09
Mozambique
0.4
0.3
+0.0
+14.8%
23
9
+14
+155.6%
6.57
2.95
+3.62
0.9
0.9
+0
+0.8%
44
37
+7
+18.9%
4.89
4.14
+0.75
Niger
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+0.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.1
0.1
+0
+80.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Nigeria
0.9
0.6
+0.3
+50.0%
5
0
+5
+0.0%
0.56
0.00
+0.56
2.6
2.7
-0
-3.7%
40
100
-60
-60.0%
1.54
3.70
-2.17
NITCO
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+0.0%
10
17
-7
-41.2%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.0
0.0
+0
+0.0%
30
21
+9
+42.9%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
North Sudan
0.2
0.1
+0.0
+2.7%
1
0
+1
+0.0%
0.67
0.00
+0.67
0.4
0.4
+0
+0.0%
1
9
-8
-88.9%
0.23
2.05
-1.83
Oman
5.4
5.2
+0.2
+3.6%
30
25
+5
+20.0%
0.56
0.48
+0.08
17.7
15.5
+2
+14.7%
98
145
-47
-32.4%
0.55
0.94
-0.39
Palestine
0.0
0.0
-0.0
-100.0%
0
6
-6
-100.0%
0.00
100.00
-100.00
0.0
0.0
-0
-100.0%
0
28
-28
-100.0%
0.00
100.00
-100.00
Qatar
4.6
3.9
+0.7
+17.7%
25
27
-2
-7.4%
0.55
0.69
-0.15
11.2
11.9
-1
-6.0%
85
111
-26
-23.4%
0.76
0.93
-0.17
Republic of the Congo
0.1
0.0
+0.0
+100.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.2
0.2
+0
+15.4%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Rwanda
0.1
0.1
+0.0
+10.0%
1
0
+1
+0.0%
1.82
0.00
+1.82
0.2
0.2
-0
-9.1%
1
0
+1
+0.0%
0.63
0.00
+0.63
Sao Tome & Principe
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+150.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.0
0.0
+0
+150.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Saudi Arabia
48.0
38.4
+9.6
+25.0%
480
669
-189
-28.3%
1.00
1.74
-0.74
133.6
137.1
-3
-2.5%
1,370
3,632
-2,262
-62.3%
1.03
2.65
-1.62
Senegal
0.5
0.4
+0.1
+16.0%
54
27
+27
+100.0%
10.80
6.26
+4.54
1.5
1.3
+0
+11.5%
109
91
+18
+19.8%
7.27
6.77
+0.50
Seychelles
0.1
0.1
+0.0
+33.8%
16
4
+12
+300.0%
16.84
5.63
+11.21
0.3
0.3
-0
-6.6%
25
5
+20
+400.0%
8.77
1.64
+7.13
South Africa+Namibia
41.7
31.8
+9.9
+31.1%
1,533
1,426
+107
+7.5%
3.68
4.48
-0.81
110.5
112.4
-2
-1.7%
4,681
6,139
-1,458
-23.7%
4.24
5.46
-1.23
Syria
0.9
1.5
-0.6
-41.6%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
2.7
4.6
-2
-41.6%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Tanzania
0.2
0.2
+0.0
+17.0%
0
1
-1
-100.0%
0.00
0.58
-0.58
0.6
0.6
-0
-0.5%
0
2
-2
-100.0%
0.00
0.36
-0.36
Togo
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+0.0%
9
1
+8
+800.0%
24.32
2.70
+21.62
0.1
0.1
+0
+0.0%
25
1
+24
+2400.0%
22.52
0.90
+21.62
Tunisia
4.1
3.2
+0.9
+26.8%
699
201
+498
+247.8%
17.20
6.27
+10.93
12.3
11.7
+1
+5.2%
1,515
945
+570
+60.3%
12.35
8.11
+4.24
Uganda
0.2
0.1
+0.1
+57.9%
0
1
-1
-100.0%
0.00
1.05
-1.05
0.4
0.4
+0
+5.8%
3
5
-2
-40.0%
0.75
1.32
-0.57
Yemen
0.0
0.1
-0.1
-100.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.0
0.3
-0
-100.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Zambia
0.2
0.2
+0.0
+15.2%
1
4
-3
-75.0%
0.53
2.42
-1.90
0.5
0.5
+0
+2.5%
3
9
-6
-66.7%
0.61
1.86
-1.26
Zimbabwe
0.2
0.2
+0.0
+16.2%
5
0
+5
+0.0%
2.17
0.00
+2.17
0.7
0.7
+0
+1.1%
8
14
-6
-42.9%
1.21
2.14
-0.93
ASIA PACIFIC
3,828.7
2,483.5
+1,345.2
+54.2%
23,248
19,324
+3,924
+20.3%
0.61
0.78
-0.17
9,887.4
6,908.3
+2,979
+43.1%
55,361
49,302
+6,059
+12.3%
0.56
0.71
-0.15
Australia
97.5
79.7
+17.7
+22.2%
739
337
+402
+119.3%
0.76
0.42
+0.34
257.6
228.2
+29
+12.9%
1,290
1,157
+133
+11.5%
0.50
0.51
-0.01
Bangladesh
0.2
0.2
+0.1
+53.1%
4
0
+4
+0.0%
1.63
0.00
+1.63
0.7
0.9
-0
-18.7%
4
0
+4
+0.0%
0.54
0.00
+0.54
Bhutan
0.3
0.1
+0.2
+139.3%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
1.0
0.9
+0
+10.7%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Brunei
1.1
1.0
+0.1
+9.9%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
3.3
3.0
+0
+9.9%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Cambodia
0.9
0.4
+0.5
+132.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
1.6
1.2
+0
+37.2%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Fiji
0.5
0.2
+0.4
+215.3%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
1.0
0.6
+0
+64.7%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Guam
0.5
0.3
+0.2
+63.3%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
1.6
1.7
-0
-5.8%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
India
369.3
149.4
+219.9
+147.2%
12,356
3,269
+9,087
+278.0%
3.35
2.19
+1.16
1,064.6
756.0
+309
+40.8%
31,608
19,858
+11,750
+59.2%
2.97
2.63
+0.34
Indonesia
51.7
71.8
-20.2
-28.1%
47
17
+30
+176.5%
0.09
0.02
+0.07
144.2
218.9
-75
-34.1%
135
46
+89
+193.5%
0.09
0.02
+0.07
Japan
599.7
567.4
+32.3
+5.7%
1,071
932
+139
+14.9%
0.18
0.16
+0.01
1,403.9
1,343.4
+61
+4.5%
2,200
1,875
+325
+17.3%
0.16
0.14
+0.02
Kiribati
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+240.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.0
0.0
+0
+106.7%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Laos
2.4
1.0
+1.4
+146.9%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
4.2
2.7
+1
+52.6%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Malaysia
44.8
21.9
+22.9
+104.3%
89
29
+60
+206.9%
0.20
0.13
+0.07
120.4
106.6
+14
+13.0%
185
159
+26
+16.4%
0.15
0.15
+0.00
Marshall Islands
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+25.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.0
0.0
+0
+41.7%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Micronesia
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+50.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.0
0.0
+0
+41.7%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Myanmar
1.3
1.8
-0.5
-27.7%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
3.6
5.8
-2
-38.5%
11
0
+11
+0.0%
0.31
0.00
+0.31
Nepal
1.0
0.5
+0.5
+102.1%
100
25
+75
+300.0%
9.66
4.88
+4.78
3.1
1.8
+1
+71.4%
250
76
+174
+228.9%
8.05
4.19
+3.86
New Zealand
15.5
8.0
+7.5
+94.8%
45
18
+27
+150.0%
0.29
0.23
+0.06
41.2
31.7
+9
+29.9%
150
125
+25
+20.0%
0.36
0.39
-0.03
Pakistan
13.0
7.0
+6.0
+86.3%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
47.0
31.2
+16
+50.8%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Papua New Guinea
0.4
0.2
+0.2
+104.1%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
1.5
1.1
+0
+38.9%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Philippines
37.0
12.1
+24.8
+204.3%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
89.2
71.0
+18
+25.6%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Samoa
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+37.5%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.0
0.0
+0
+41.7%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Singapore
5.0
6.1
-1.1
-17.6%
21
35
-14
-40.0%
0.42
0.58
-0.16
16.6
18.0
-1
-7.8%
57
113
-56
-49.6%
0.34
0.63
-0.29
Solomon Islands
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+0.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.0
0.0
+0
+53.3%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
South Korea
165.5
168.3
-2.8
-1.7%
5,695
12,012
-6,317
-52.6%
3.44
7.14
-3.70
422.8
378.6
+44
+11.7%
13,129
19,988
-6,859
-34.3%
3.11
5.28
-2.17
Sri Lanka
0.6
0.3
+0.3
+94.6%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
1.7
1.7
+0
+3.2%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Thailand
101.0
60.1
+40.9
+68.1%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
215.2
200.1
+15
+7.6%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Tonga
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+50.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.0
0.0
+0
+44.4%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Vanuatu
0.0
0.0
-0.0
-67.5%
0
4
-4
-100.0%
0.00
10.00
-10.00
0.1
0.1
-0
-5.8%
0
4
-4
-100.0%
0.00
3.33
-3.33
Vietnam
30.3
16.4
+13.9
+84.6%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
64.7
46.0
+19
+40.7%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
China
2,251.2
1,270.3
+980.9
+77.2%
3,060
2,601
+459
+17.6%
0.14
0.20
-0.07
5,868.1
3,349.3
+2,519
+75.2%
6,311
5,772
+539
+9.3%
0.11
0.17
-0.06
Hong Kong
3.1
2.5
+0.6
+22.3%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
7.2
6.0
+1
+18.9%
0
57
-57
-100.0%
0.00
0.94
-0.94
Mongolia
0.2
0.3
-0.1
-34.7%
21
45
-24
-53.3%
10.71
15.00
-4.29
0.6
0.8
-0
-29.4%
31
72
-41
-56.9%
5.46
8.96
-3.50
Taiwan
34.6
36.1
-1.5
-4.1%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
100.3
100.9
-1
-0.6%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
LATIN AMERICA
416.1
321.8
+94.4
+29.3%
23,519
18,863
+4,656
+24.7%
5.65
5.86
-0.21
1,155.9
1,171.7
-16
-1.3%
66,811
76,622
-9,811
-12.8%
5.78
6.54
-0.76
Antigua
0.1
0.1
+0.0
+2.1%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.3
0.3
+0
+2.1%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Argentina
34.6
16.9
+17.7
+104.7%
3,009
1,684
+1,325
+78.7%
8.70
9.96
-1.27
110.9
86.7
+24
+28.0%
11,240
11,490
-250
-2.2%
10.14
13.26
-3.12
Aruba
0.3
0.3
+0.0
+2.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.9
0.9
+0
+2.1%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Bahamas
0.1
0.1
+0.0
+2.8%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.4
0.4
+0
+2.3%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Barbados
0.3
0.3
+0.0
+2.3%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.8
0.8
+0
+2.1%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Belize
0.1
0.1
+0.0
+0.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.2
0.2
+0
+1.9%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Bermuda
0.1
0.1
+0.1
+85.7%
32
3
+29
+966.7%
24.62
4.29
+20.33
0.4
0.3
+0
+44.7%
90
34
+56
+164.7%
20.45
11.18
+9.27
Bolivia
2.7
1.7
+1.1
+63.6%
127
178
-51
-28.7%
4.70
10.79
-6.08
7.6
5.6
+2
+35.4%
500
604
-104
-17.2%
6.60
10.80
-4.20
Brazil
176.5
154.9
+21.6
+13.9%
12,195
11,511
+684
+5.9%
6.91
7.43
-0.52
495.9
530.3
-34
-6.5%
33,186
41,382
-8,196
-19.8%
6.69
7.80
-1.11
Chile
32.5
15.7
+16.9
+107.6%
234
399
-165
-41.4%
0.72
2.55
-1.83
82.0
67.7
+14
+21.1%
646
1,934
-1,288
-66.6%
0.79
2.86
-2.07
Colombia
21.7
11.3
+10.4
+92.2%
4,661
2,009
+2,652
+132.0%
21.50
17.81
+3.69
52.8
47.6
+5
+10.9%
11,774
10,132
+1,642
+16.2%
22.31
21.29
+1.02
Costa Rica
2.2
2.7
-0.4
-16.3%
12
10
+2
+20.0%
0.54
0.38
+0.16
6.2
8.0
-2
-22.3%
68
61
+7
+11.5%
1.09
0.76
+0.33
Cuba
0.2
0.1
+0.1
+81.8%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.6
0.3
+0
+81.8%
0
2
-2
-100.0%
0.00
0.61
-0.61
Curacao
0.2
0.3
-0.1
-29.8%
4
3
+1
+33.3%
2.00
1.05
+0.95
0.6
0.9
-0
-29.7%
13
11
+2
+18.2%
2.17
1.29
+0.88
Dominica
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+15.4%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.0
0.0
+0
+15.4%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Dominican Republic
1.6
1.3
+0.3
+21.2%
21
4
+17
+425.0%
1.33
0.31
+1.03
4.8
4.2
+1
+12.8%
80
37
+43
+116.2%
1.68
0.87
+0.80
Ecuador
8.6
3.2
+5.4
+170.5%
389
120
+269
+224.2%
4.52
3.77
+0.75
23.8
21.2
+3
+12.6%
959
892
+67
+7.5%
4.02
4.21
-0.19
El Salvador
0.9
0.7
+0.2
+29.4%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
2.7
2.1
+1
+29.4%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Grand Cayman
0.0
0.1
-0.0
-25.4%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.1
0.2
-0
-25.4%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Grenada
0.1
0.1
+0.0
+1.8%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.2
0.2
+0
+2.4%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Guatemala
2.4
1.2
+1.3
+111.1%
58
15
+43
+286.7%
2.38
1.30
+1.08
7.1
5.7
+1
+24.3%
246
91
+155
+170.3%
3.46
1.59
+1.87
Guyana
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+0.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.1
0.1
+0
+1.9%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Haiti
0.2
0.2
-0.0
-10.3%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.6
0.7
-0
-10.3%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Honduras
1.0
0.9
+0.1
+11.1%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
3.1
2.8
+0
+11.1%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Jamaica
0.6
0.6
+0.0
+2.2%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
1.9
1.9
+0
+2.2%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Mexico
95.5
87.5
+8.0
+9.1%
1,900
2,209
-309
-14.0%
1.99
2.52
-0.53
259.0
296.7
-38
-12.7%
6,194
7,459
-1,265
-17.0%
2.39
2.51
-0.12
Nicaragua
0.4
0.3
+0.1
+36.2%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
1.1
0.8
+0
+36.2%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Panama
2.8
2.0
+0.8
+38.0%
18
3
+15
+500.0%
0.64
0.15
+0.50
6.7
9.0
-2
-25.6%
34
39
-5
-12.8%
0.51
0.44
+0.07
Paraguay
2.1
2.3
-0.2
-8.6%
30
33
-3
-9.1%
1.43
1.44
-0.01
7.0
7.1
-0
-1.7%
94
182
-88
-48.4%
1.34
2.55
-1.21
Peru
13.0
4.2
+8.8
+207.8%
175
340
-165
-48.5%
1.35
8.05
-6.70
34.6
29.9
+5
+15.6%
322
1,035
-713
-68.9%
0.93
3.46
-2.53
Puerto Rico
8.8
8.6
+0.2
+2.2%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
26.4
25.9
+1
+2.2%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
St Kitts
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+4.9%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.1
0.1
+0
+2.4%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
St Lucia
0.1
0.1
+0.0
+2.6%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.2
0.2
+0
+2.2%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
St Martin
0.2
0.3
-0.1
-29.3%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.6
0.9
-0
-29.4%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
St Vincent
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+0.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.0
0.0
+0
+0.0%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Suriname
0.0
0.0
+0.0
+6.3%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.1
0.1
+0
+4.2%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
Trinidad Tobago
1.1
0.9
+0.1
+14.1%
0
6
-6
-100.0%
0.00
0.63
-0.63
3.2
2.8
+0
+14.1%
0
12
-12
-100.0%
0.00
0.42
-0.42
Uruguay
4.7
2.4
+2.3
+98.8%
654
336
+318
+94.6%
13.91
14.21
-0.30
11.9
8.1
+4
+45.9%
1,365
1,225
+140
+11.4%
11.50
15.05
-3.56
Venezuela
0.2
0.4
-0.1
-36.2%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.7
1.1
-0
-35.3%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
NORTH AMERICA
1,779.0
1,087.7
+691.3
+63.6%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
4,287.1
3,841.3
+446
+11.6%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
USA & Canada
1,779.0
1,087.7
+691.3
+63.6%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
4,287.1
3,841.3
+446
+11.6%
0
0
+0
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
WORLDWIDE WITHOUT NORTH AMERICA
6,390.6
4,204.7
+2,185.9
+52.0%
268,233
190,953
+77,280
+40.5%
4.20
4.54
-0.34
16,010.4
12,821.8
+3,189
+24.9%
665,038
657,669
+7,369
+1.1%
4.15
5.13
-0.98
&1#&"Arial"&10&K000000Confidential C
Brand synthesis
2021, March Results / 2021 03 D9 basis
WORLDWIDE
MONTH
YTD
Volumes
Market Share
Volumes
PC+LCV
Volumes (u)
Volumes u
∆ (u)
∆ %
MS
MS
∆ pt
Volumes (Ku)
Volumes Ku
∆ (Ku)
∆ %
∆ pt
MS
∆ pt
Y-1
vs Y-1
vs Y-1
%
Y-1 (%)
vs Y-1
Y-1
Y-1
vs Y-1
vs Budget
Y-1 (%)
vs Y-1
TIV
8,169,661
5,292,423
+2,877,238
+54.4%
20,297.5
16,663.1
+3,634
+21.8%
GROUPE RENAULT
268,233
190,953
+77,280
+40.5%
3.28
3.61
-0.32
665.0
657.7
+7
+1.1%
-0.22
3.95
-0.67
BU RENAULT
180,351
122,541
+57,810
+47.2%
2.21
2.32
-0.11
445.9
447.7
-2
-0.4%
-0.15
2.69
-0.49
RENAULT
175,029
110,724
+64,305
+58.1%
2.14
2.09
+0.05
433.7
428.2
+6
+1.3%
-0.15
2.57
-0.43
RSM
5,322
11,817
-6,495
-55.0%
0.07
0.22
-0.16
12.2
19.5
-7
-37.4%
+0.00
0.12
-0.06
BU DACIA - LADA / AVTOVAZ
84,420
65,848
+18,572
+28.2%
1.03
1.24
-0.21
211.8
204.9
+7
+3.4%
-0.07
1.23
-0.19
DACIA
48,190
26,583
+21,607
+81.3%
0.59
0.50
+0.09
121.2
110.0
+11
+10.2%
-0.08
0.66
-0.06
LADA
36,172
37,456
-1,284
-3.4%
0.44
0.71
-0.26
90.5
90.5
-0
-0.1%
+0.01
0.54
-0.10
AVTOVAZ
58
1,809
-1,751
-96.8%
0.00
0.03
-0.03
0.1
4.3
-4
-97.3%
+0.00
0.03
-0.03
ALPINE
222
189
+33
+17.5%
0.00
0.00
-0.00
0.4
0.4
+0
+15.3%
-0.00
0.00
-0.00
JINBEI HUASONG
3,101
2,375
+726
+30.6%
0.04
0.04
-0.01
6.4
4.7
+2
+35.6%
-0.00
0.03
+0.00
EVEASY
139
0
+139
+0.0%
0.00
0.00
+0.00
0.5
0.0
+0
+0.0%
+0.00
0.00
+0.00
