Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON
  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Renault
  6. Actualités
  7. Synthèse
    RNO   FR0000131906

RENAULT

(RNO)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
SynthèseToute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Renault : Groupe Renault - Monthly sales - March 2021

20/04/2021 | 09:34
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Process
Création 15 fev 21
Format pour C Rochelle à partir de janv 21 mars. 21
- Renommer l'ancien fichier avec 1 mois en plus
- Renommer les 3 onglets avec OLD à la fin
1 Worldwide onglet jaune
- Ouvrir le D9 Results de Michaël du mois, onglet "World sales synthesis PC+LCV" vers la fin
- Activer le contenu, puis Copier l'onglet ici
- Le renommer et le remettre en jaune
- Démasquer toutes lignes et toutes colonnes
- Supprimer lignes 1 à 9
- Suppr ds cet ordre : col E à J, puis I à N puis M à P puis Q à S puis U à W puis Y et Z puis AC à AN (effets)
- Suppr la col A
- Col AB : enlever la bordure
- en Y1 enlever "propriété Renault"
- Vérifier qu'en bas ça va jusqu'à la ligne 205
- de Col B à bien au-delà de la fin, mettre en blanc
- En Col B, même chose sur les cellules non grisées, puis à partir de la ligne 205
- En A6, enlever "with North America"
- En B2 et B3 remettre en blanc. ?
- Enregistrer
- Supprimer onglet OLD
2 Onglet Brand Synthesis
- Copier onglet "Brand Synthesis" depuis D9 results jusqu'ici
- Remettre bonne couleur
- Démasquer ligne et colonnes
- Faire un copier collage valeur général en A1
- Supr les boites de dialogues (peut être laborieux). Double clic si ça veut pas
- Suppr lignes 1 à 8
- Suppr des mentions de la col A
- Puis suppr ds cet ordre les col E à J puis I à L puis M à O puis P à Q. On s'arrête colonne S
-A REVIOIR ENCORE Suppr les lignes ds cet ordre 18 puis 20 puis à nouveau 20 puis 22 En principe ça s'arrête à 26
- Effacer mention en B28
- Vérifier mise en forme,
- Suppr onglet OLD
- Enregistrer
3 Sales By Model
- Ouvrir Group Model du mois, au besoin l'enregistrer sur le Bureau si pas encore fait
- "Activer le contenu" du haut en jaune, si besoin est
- Clic droit ds le TCD, afficher la liste de champs
- Configurer en sélectionnant les items à droite (copie d'écran)
A : Europe
On a ce "déroulé" de gauche à droite ds le TCD:
- ZONE (sélectionner Europe ds les boites de gauche) c'est la nouvelle Europe Pas zone Géographique
- Genre
- Brand (remettre en ordre alpha -----> sur "Brand", Trier, ordre alpha Z à A (place Renault en 1er), puis clic droit sur Lada, déplacer, déplacer "lada" à la fin
- model Ordre = Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Lada : vérifier Pas d'Alpine en VU, c'est normal
- Mois, Cumul ----> pour virer le H1 et Q1, clic ds le tableau, et suppr les 2 items ds "colonnes" (en principe déjà fait)
- Pour affichage des col Mois en cours et YTD, avoir cette config avec "year" dans le menu déroulant :
- Afficher les mois en cliquant sur le "+" à gauche des années 2020 et 2021
- Insérer un nouvel onglet, renommer l'ancien "Sales by Model" OLD, renommer le nouveau
- Copier (collage spécial, 1e icone à g) en A1
- Enregistrer
- Faire la mise en forme :
- Dernier mois affiché seulement + cumul (pour les 2 années), suppr les col en trop
- La Prez doit être la même que celle du mois d'avant :
- Insérer la ligne 1, copier coller depuis onglet OLD (toute la ligne)
- Configurer la ligne 2, changer le mois
- Col B? Remplacer VP par PC, VU par LCV
- En bas, remplacer Total Europe par Europe total, et mettre trait sur la ligne
- Enregistrer Zone géographique, genre, brand, model
B : Monde
Group Models : Faire pareil, en défiltrant les régions et en déselectionnant Région ds le tcd
- Remettre les marques ds l'ordre, Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Lada , Samsung, Huasong, Jinbei JV, Jinbei not JV, Avtovaz si cela ne veut pas avec la flèche, sélectionner la marque
- Vérif volume rapide avant copiage, voir dernière ligne sur 2021, colonne du mois
- Copier écran à la suite d'Europe en laissant 1 ligne entre les deux, et 1 colonne à gauche (copier en col. B). Bien prendre la dernière ligne "overall"
- Mettre en forme :
suppr des mois en trop
- Enregistrer
Mettre worldwide en bas, enlever Région
ligne 1, changer le mois (ou copier depuis Europe)
-Col A en bleu
- MeF col C sur B
- Remettre correct les PC et LCV, finir mef col B
- Enregistrer
- Enlever les lignes parasites si aucun volume
- Enlever les tirets
- Finir mise en forme : trait gras autour, vérif rapide cohérence (y c chiffres)
- A la fin, essayer de supprimer les liaisons
Afficher contenu OK
Fichier en haut
Informations
Options d'affichage ?
Paramètres du centre de gestion ?
Ne jamais afficher les paramètres de confidentialité

&1#&"Arial"&10&K000000Confidential C

World sales synthesis
WORLD SALES
MONTH YTD
TIV Volumes Market Share TIV Volumes Market Share
PC+LCV - Group Volumes Ku Volumes Ku ∆ (U) ∆ % Volumes u Volumes u ∆ (U) ∆ % MS MS ∆ pt Volumes Ku Volumes Ku ∆ Vol. ∆ % Volumes u Volumes u ∆ (U) ∆ % MS MS ∆ pt
Y-1 Y-1 vs Y-1 Y-1 vs Y-1 vs Y-1 % Y-1 (%) vs Y-1 Y-1 Y-1 vs Y-1 Y-1 Y-1 vs Y-1 % Y-1 (%) vs Y-1
WORLDWIDE 8,169.7 5,292.4 +2,877.2 +54.4% 268,233 190,953 +77,280 +40.5% 3.28 3.61 -0.32 20,297.5 16,663.1 +3,634 +21.8% 665,038 657,669 +7,369 +1.1% 3.28 3.95 -0.67
EUROPE 1,632.7 978.7 +654.0 +66.8% 143,492 79,421 +64,071 +80.7% 8.79 8.12 +0.67 3,640.6 3,503.1 +137 +3.9% 348,969 335,417 +13,552 +4.0% 9.59 9.57 +0.01
EUROPE G5 1,183.4 679.6 +503.8 +74.1% 107,284 53,032 +54,252 +102.3% 9.07 7.80 +1.26 2,528.3 2,408.5 +120 +5.0% 261,468 233,312 +28,156 +12.1% 10.34 9.69 +0.65
France 230.5 79.5 +150.9 +189.8% 53,376 22,528 +30,848 +136.9% 23.16 28.33 -5.17 561.6 453.1 +108 +23.9% 135,957 110,467 +25,490 +23.1% 24.21 24.38 -0.17
Germany 321.1 236.3 +84.8 +35.9% 16,568 12,001 +4,567 +38.1% 5.16 5.08 +0.08 724.2 766.1 -42 -5.5% 40,230 43,353 -3,123 -7.2% 5.55 5.66 -0.10
Spain+Canary islands 103.8 44.4 +59.4 +133.7% 10,786 5,089 +5,697 +111.9% 10.39 11.46 -1.07 226.7 255.2 -29 -11.2% 26,674 28,285 -1,611 -5.7% 11.77 11.08 +0.68
Italy 187.3 33.4 +153.9 +461.1% 16,215 3,423 +12,792 +373.7% 8.66 10.26 -1.60 491.6 380.2 +111 +29.3% 41,969 33,500 +8,469 +25.3% 8.54 8.81 -0.27
United Kingdom 340.7 286.0 +54.7 +19.1% 10,339 9,991 +348 +3.5% 3.03 3.49 -0.46 524.2 553.8 -30 -5.3% 16,638 17,707 -1,069 -6.0% 3.17 3.20 -0.02
Austria 35.0 12.5 +22.5 +179.3% 2,598 801 +1,797 +224.3% 7.41 6.39 +1.03 75.4 62.8 +13 +20.2% 5,735 4,795 +940 +19.6% 7.60 7.64 -0.04
Baltic States 7.7 5.8 +1.9 +33.1% 607 417 +190 +45.6% 7.85 7.17 +0.67 19.8 22.9 -3 -13.8% 1,460 1,916 -456 -23.8% 7.39 8.36 -0.97
Belgium+Luxembourg 58.7 36.7 +22.0 +60.0% 6,136 3,966 +2,170 +54.7% 10.46 10.82 -0.36 156.8 161.0 -4 -2.6% 14,616 16,781 -2,165 -12.9% 9.32 10.42 -1.10
Bulgaria 2.9 2.0 +0.8 +40.2% 703 405 +298 +73.6% 24.66 19.92 +4.74 7.3 8.1 -1 -9.4% 1,542 1,433 +109 +7.6% 21.07 17.74 +3.33
Croatia 5.0 3.3 +1.7 +51.2% 714 464 +250 +53.9% 14.40 14.15 +0.25 12.7 12.0 +1 +6.0% 1,602 1,740 -138 -7.9% 12.60 14.50 -1.90
Czech Republic 21.9 14.8 +7.1 +48.2% 1,364 1,216 +148 +12.2% 6.23 8.24 -2.00 53.8 53.8 -0 -0.0% 2,922 3,979 -1,057 -26.6% 5.43 7.39 -1.96
Denmark 27.5 18.0 +9.5 +52.5% 1,118 1,102 +16 +1.5% 4.06 6.11 -2.05 52.4 57.0 -5 -8.1% 2,183 3,560 -1,377 -38.7% 4.17 6.25 -2.08
Finland 11.9 10.5 +1.4 +13.2% 227 338 -111 -32.8% 1.91 3.22 -1.31 31.9 32.0 -0 -0.5% 916 745 +171 +23.0% 2.88 2.33 +0.55
French Guiana 0.6 0.2 +0.4 +186.9% 114 77 +37 +48.1% 17.90 34.68 -16.79 1.4 1.1 +0 +29.5% 372 351 +21 +6.0% 25.67 31.37 -5.69
Greece 10.0 4.1 +5.9 +144.2% 389 133 +256 +192.5% 3.89 3.25 +0.64 25.8 23.0 +3 +12.3% 1,211 983 +228 +23.2% 4.69 4.27 +0.41
Guadeloupe 1.4 0.5 +0.9 +196.9% 296 166 +130 +78.3% 20.82 34.66 -13.84 3.5 2.7 +1 +28.1% 769 679 +90 +13.3% 21.88 24.74 -2.87
Hungary 14.5 13.6 +0.9 +6.9% 1,373 2,011 -638 -31.7% 9.45 14.80 -5.35 38.1 38.4 -0 -0.9% 3,811 5,181 -1,370 -26.4% 10.02 13.49 -3.47
Iceland 1.1 1.2 -0.1 -8.3% 34 38 -4 -10.5% 3.19 3.26 -0.08 2.4 2.8 -0 -15.7% 99 156 -57 -36.5% 4.21 5.59 -1.38
Ireland 12.3 7.4 +4.8 +65.0% 979 248 +731 +294.8% 7.98 3.34 +4.64 59.6 59.1 +1 +0.9% 4,553 4,487 +66 +1.5% 7.64 7.60 +0.04
Malta 0.6 1.0 -0.4 -43.0% 34 17 +17 +100.0% 6.17 1.76 +4.41 1.3 2.1 -1 -36.6% 78 97 -19 -19.6% 5.91 4.66 +1.25
Martinique 1.5 0.4 +1.0 +252.3% 271 125 +146 +116.8% 18.63 30.27 -11.64 3.6 2.3 +1 +56.5% 794 563 +231 +41.0% 21.96 24.36 -2.40
Mayotte 0.2 0.1 +0.1 +90.0% 42 41 +1 +2.4% 22.11 41.00 -18.89 0.4 0.4 +0 +8.0% 106 196 -90 -45.9% 24.59 49.12 -24.53
Netherlands 31.8 35.7 -3.9 -11.0% 2,160 2,470 -310 -12.6% 6.80 6.92 -0.12 101.9 122.1 -20 -16.6% 6,889 8,746 -1,857 -21.2% 6.76 7.16 -0.40
New Caledonia 0.5 0.5 -0.0 -6.1% 54 66 -12 -18.2% 10.69 12.27 -1.57 1.6 1.7 -0 -8.5% 241 289 -48 -16.6% 15.38 16.88 -1.50
Norway 18.5 15.3 +3.2 +21.1% 236 348 -112 -32.2% 1.28 2.28 -1.00 44.7 40.7 +4 +9.7% 611 1,304 -693 -53.1% 1.37 3.20 -1.83
Poland 55.6 33.8 +21.8 +64.3% 4,845 3,515 +1,330 +37.8% 8.71 10.39 -1.68 135.6 120.6 +15 +12.4% 11,256 11,514 -258 -2.2% 8.30 9.55 -1.25
Portugal 15.6 12.2 +3.5 +28.5% 2,018 1,905 +113 +5.9% 12.92 15.67 -2.75 38.1 51.9 -14 -26.6% 4,229 7,560 -3,331 -44.1% 11.10 14.56 -3.46
Republic of Cyprus 1.0 0.8 +0.2 +18.4% 63 18 +45 +250.0% 6.51 2.20 +4.31 3.0 3.4 -0 -12.4% 182 152 +30 +19.7% 6.10 4.46 +1.64
Reunion 3.1 1.0 +2.1 +222.1% 580 311 +269 +86.5% 18.92 32.67 -13.75 7.6 5.7 +2 +33.2% 1,477 1,497 -20 -1.3% 19.31 26.07 -6.75
Romania 9.1 7.7 +1.4 +17.7% 2,425 2,247 +178 +7.9% 26.66 29.08 -2.41 24.9 31.8 -7 -21.5% 6,324 10,602 -4,278 -40.4% 25.36 33.38 -8.02
Slovakia 7.4 5.5 +2.0 +35.9% 567 531 +36 +6.8% 7.63 9.71 -2.08 17.2 20.6 -3 -16.3% 1,056 1,948 -892 -45.8% 6.13 9.46 -3.33
Slovenia 8.1 3.1 +5.0 +159.1% 1,569 680 +889 +130.7% 19.26 21.63 -2.37 19.1 16.6 +3 +15.2% 3,422 3,210 +212 +6.6% 17.89 19.33 -1.44
St Pierre and Miquelon & divers DOM 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +80.0% 10 5 +5 +100.0% 37.04 33.33 +3.70 0.1 0.1 +0 +4.1% 27 25 +2 +8.0% 35.06 33.78 +1.28
Sweden 56.1 30.2 +25.9 +85.7% 2,512 1,210 +1,302 +107.6% 4.47 4.00 +0.47 104.5 71.9 +33 +45.5% 4,057 2,401 +1,656 +69.0% 3.88 3.34 +0.54
Switzerland 29.4 20.8 +8.5 +40.9% 2,091 1,481 +610 +41.2% 7.12 7.11 +0.01 66.1 64.6 +2 +2.4% 4,677 5,018 -341 -6.8% 7.07 7.77 -0.70
Tahiti 0.5 0.3 +0.2 +65.6% 79 37 +42 +113.5% 15.80 12.25 +3.55 1.5 1.3 +0 +14.5% 284 197 +87 +44.2% 18.93 15.04 +3.90
INTERNATIONAL 4,757.9 3,226.0 +1,531.9 +47.5% 124,741 111,532 +13,209 +11.8% 2.62 3.46 -0.84 12,369.9 9,318.8 +3,051 +32.7% 316,069 322,252 -6,183 -1.9% 2.56 3.46 -0.90
EURASIA 297.3 259.8 +37.5 +14.4% 64,389 64,074 +315 +0.5% 21.66 24.67 -3.01 702.2 642.7 +60 +9.3% 155,193 158,603 -3,410 -2.2% 22.10 24.68 -2.58
Armenia 0.1 0.1 -0.0 -36.2% 18 30 -12 -40.0% 26.87 28.57 -1.71 0.2 0.3 -0 -35.9% 43 78 -35 -44.9% 22.75 26.44 -3.69
Azerbaijan 0.3 0.5 -0.1 -32.0% 152 126 +26 +20.6% 48.56 27.39 +21.17 0.9 1.5 -1 -41.2% 435 439 -4 -0.9% 49.32 29.29 +20.03
Balkan States 1.7 1.0 +0.8 +79.2% 268 133 +135 +101.5% 15.58 13.85 +1.73 4.2 4.9 -1 -14.7% 734 697 +37 +5.3% 17.56 14.22 +3.34
Belarus 4.2 8.4 -4.1 -49.2% 1,353 3,211 -1,858 -57.9% 31.90 38.45 -6.55 10.1 17.2 -7 -41.1% 3,113 6,992 -3,879 -55.5% 30.72 40.67 -9.95
Georgia 0.1 0.2 -0.1 -47.4% 11 21 -10 -47.6% 11.00 11.05 -0.05 0.3 0.6 -0 -53.4% 17 105 -88 -83.8% 6.05 17.41 -11.36
Kazakhstan 8.0 6.7 +1.3 +19.5% 585 1,829 -1,244 -68.0% 7.29 27.23 -19.94 23.4 17.3 +6 +35.2% 2,234 4,411 -2,177 -49.4% 9.53 25.45 -15.92
Kyrgyzstan 0.1 0.1 +0.0 +10.0% 9 10 -1 -10.0% 8.18 10.00 -1.82 0.3 0.3 -0 -3.8% 37 32 +5 +15.6% 12.05 10.03 +2.02
Moldova 0.5 0.3 +0.2 +77.5% 108 26 +82 +315.4% 22.13 9.45 +12.68 1.2 1.1 +0 +9.9% 228 212 +16 +7.5% 18.63 19.03 -0.40
Russia 157.3 167.5 -10.2 -6.1% 45,438 48,179 -2,741 -5.7% 28.88 28.76 +0.12 385.0 398.5 -13 -3.4% 114,272 115,713 -1,441 -1.2% 29.68 29.04 +0.64
Serbia 2.2 1.7 +0.5 +31.7% 388 260 +128 +49.2% 17.33 15.29 +2.04 5.3 5.0 +0 +5.8% 910 909 +1 +0.1% 17.19 18.17 -0.98
Tajikistan 0.1 0.1 -0.0 -21.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.3 0.4 -0 -21.5% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Turkey 96.4 50.0 +46.4 +92.8% 14,199 7,617 +6,582 +86.4% 14.72 15.23 -0.51 198.7 124.4 +74 +59.7% 28,857 22,780 +6,077 +26.7% 14.53 18.31 -3.79
Turkmenistan 0.1 0.1 -0.0 -46.3% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.2 0.2 -0 -33.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Ukraine 9.8 6.9 +2.9 +42.5% 1,576 1,962 -386 -19.7% 16.03 28.43 -12.40 23.4 22.1 +1 +5.9% 3,617 4,564 -947 -20.7% 15.46 20.66 -5.19
Uzbekistan 16.3 16.3 +0.0 +0.0% 284 670 -386 -57.6% 1.75 4.12 -2.38 48.8 48.8 +0 +0.0% 696 1,671 -975 -58.3% 1.43 3.43 -2.00
AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST 215.8 161.0 +54.8 +34.0% 13,585 9,271 +4,314 +46.5% 6.30 5.76 +0.54 624.4 596.0 +28 +4.8% 38,704 37,725 +979 +2.6% 6.20 6.33 -0.13
Abu Dhabi (UAE) 6.4 5.0 +1.4 +28.2% 194 50 +144 +288.0% 3.01 1.00 +2.02 15.3 17.0 -2 -9.9% 320 276 +44 +15.9% 2.10 1.63 +0.47
Algeria 2.0 1.0 +1.0 +100.0% 0 1 -1 -100.0% 0.00 0.10 -0.10 7.0 4.5 +3 +55.6% 0 756 -756 -100.0% 0.00 16.80 -16.80
Angola 0.2 0.2 +0.0 +25.8% 21 14 +7 +50.0% 10.24 8.59 +1.65 0.6 0.5 +0 +26.3% 91 74 +17 +23.0% 15.29 15.71 -0.42
Bahrain 2.7 1.9 +0.8 +44.7% 13 20 -7 -35.0% 0.48 1.07 -0.59 6.6 6.9 -0 -4.7% 37 70 -33 -47.1% 0.56 1.01 -0.45
Benin 0.1 0.0 +0.0 +195.0% 2 1 +1 +100.0% 3.39 5.00 -1.61 0.2 0.1 +0 +21.2% 7 1 +6 +600.0% 3.95 0.68 +3.27
Brokers English Africa 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.0 0.0 +0 +0.0% 20 77 -57 -74.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Brokers French Africa 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.0 0.0 +0 +0.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Brokers Maghreb 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0% 1,628 817 +811 +99.3% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.0 0.0 +0 +0.0% 4,709 2,753 +1,956 +71.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Brokers RME 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.0 0.0 +0 +0.0% 0 316 -316 -100.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Burkina Faso 0.1 0.1 +0.0 +40.0% 5 13 -8 -61.5% 5.95 21.67 -15.71 0.3 0.2 +0 +6.8% 33 29 +4 +13.8% 13.20 12.39 +0.81
Burundi 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +400.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.0 0.0 +0 +400.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Cameroon 0.2 0.2 -0.0 -9.1% 9 10 -1 -10.0% 6.00 6.06 -0.06 0.5 0.6 -0 -21.2% 30 35 -5 -14.3% 6.67 6.13 +0.54
Cape Verde 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +40.0% 19 20 -1 -5.0% 45.24 66.67 -21.43 0.1 0.2 -0 -18.7% 50 51 -1 -2.0% 39.68 32.90 +6.78
Central African Republic 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +80.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.1 0.0 +0 +107.7% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Chad 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +200.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.1 0.0 +0 +92.9% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Democratic Republic of the Congo 0.1 0.0 +0.0 +84.4% 4 12 -8 -66.7% 4.82 26.67 -21.85 0.2 0.2 +0 +10.2% 10 14 -4 -28.6% 4.02 6.19 -2.18
Djibouti 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +5.6% 5 1 +4 +400.0% 13.16 2.78 +10.38 0.1 0.1 +0 +0.0% 9 12 -3 -25.0% 8.33 11.11 -2.78
Dubai (UAE) 13.1 10.2 +2.9 +28.2% 118 184 -66 -35.9% 0.90 1.80 -0.90 31.0 34.4 -3 -9.9% 471 666 -195 -29.3% 1.52 1.93 -0.42
Egypt 19.3 15.8 +3.5 +22.1% 428 1,354 -926 -68.4% 2.22 8.59 -6.37 60.2 50.0 +10 +20.4% 1,986 2,949 -963 -32.7% 3.30 5.89 -2.60
Ethiopia 0.1 0.1 -0.0 -0.8% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.4 0.4 +0 +0.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Gabon 0.2 0.2 -0.1 -33.3% 15 41 -26 -63.4% 9.38 17.08 -7.71 0.5 0.7 -0 -30.4% 25 64 -39 -60.9% 5.21 9.28 -4.07
Gambia 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +233.3% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.0 0.0 +0 +233.3% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Ghana 0.4 0.4 +0.1 +13.2% 15 15 +0 +0.0% 3.49 3.95 -0.46 1.3 1.5 -0 -18.5% 43 42 +1 +2.4% 3.44 2.74 +0.70
Guinea 0.1 0.1 +0.0 +48.2% 28 31 -3 -9.7% 33.73 55.36 -21.62 0.2 0.2 +0 +50.0% 56 91 -35 -38.5% 22.49 54.82 -32.33
Guinea Bissau 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +700.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.0 0.0 +0 +700.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Iraq 5.3 3.6 +1.7 +46.9% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 15.8 15.5 +0 +1.5% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Israel 26.5 18.8 +7.7 +41.0% 1,048 944 +104 +11.0% 3.95 5.02 -1.07 100.4 86.3 +14 +16.4% 4,228 3,750 +478 +12.7% 4.21 4.35 -0.13
Ivory Coast 1.0 1.0 -0.0 -0.8% 125 76 +49 +64.5% 13.16 7.93 +5.22 2.9 3.0 -0 -5.0% 334 261 +73 +28.0% 11.72 8.70 +3.02
Jordan 1.3 0.8 +0.5 +56.3% 35 25 +10 +40.0% 2.80 3.13 -0.33 3.8 4.0 -0 -6.6% 99 106 -7 -6.6% 2.64 2.64 -0.00
Kenya 0.5 0.4 +0.1 +18.3% 20 0 +20 +0.0% 3.77 0.00 +3.77 1.5 1.4 +0 +10.5% 41 2 +39 +1950.0% 2.68 0.14 +2.54
Kuwait 8.7 5.2 +3.5 +67.9% 60 7 +53 +757.1% 0.69 0.14 +0.55 25.8 22.7 +3 +13.5% 183 108 +75 +69.4% 0.71 0.48 +0.23
Lebanon 0.4 0.5 -0.1 -28.7% 40 46 -6 -13.0% 11.43 9.37 +2.06 0.5 2.5 -2 -78.5% 81 188 -107 -56.9% 15.08 7.54 +7.54
Liberia 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +25.0% 5 1 +4 +400.0% 20.00 5.00 +15.00 0.1 0.1 +0 +0.0% 14 9 +5 +55.6% 20.00 12.86 +7.14
Libya 1.7 1.9 -0.2 -11.2% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 4.9 5.5 -1 -11.1% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Madagascar 0.2 0.1 +0.0 +28.0% 49 38 +11 +28.9% 30.63 30.40 +0.23 0.5 0.5 -0 -5.7% 96 133 -37 -27.8% 19.96 26.08 -6.12
Malawi 0.1 0.1 +0.0 +8.3% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.4 0.4 -0 -6.3% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Mali 0.1 0.0 +0.0 +127.3% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.2 0.1 +0 +127.3% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Mauritania 0.1 0.1 +0.0 +0.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.2 0.2 -0 -25.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Mauritius 0.8 0.5 +0.3 +55.7% 3 26 -23 -88.5% 0.37 5.05 -4.67 2.4 2.4 +0 +1.4% 36 75 -39 -52.0% 1.50 3.16 -1.67
Morocco 16.7 6.3 +10.4 +165.1% 6,804 3,106 +3,698 +119.1% 40.70 49.26 -8.56 44.2 32.1 +12 +37.4% 17,657 13,523 +4,134 +30.6% 39.98 42.07 -2.09
Mozambique 0.4 0.3 +0.0 +14.8% 23 9 +14 +155.6% 6.57 2.95 +3.62 0.9 0.9 +0 +0.8% 44 37 +7 +18.9% 4.89 4.14 +0.75
Niger 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.1 0.1 +0 +80.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Nigeria 0.9 0.6 +0.3 +50.0% 5 0 +5 +0.0% 0.56 0.00 +0.56 2.6 2.7 -0 -3.7% 40 100 -60 -60.0% 1.54 3.70 -2.17
NITCO 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0% 10 17 -7 -41.2% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.0 0.0 +0 +0.0% 30 21 +9 +42.9% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
North Sudan 0.2 0.1 +0.0 +2.7% 1 0 +1 +0.0% 0.67 0.00 +0.67 0.4 0.4 +0 +0.0% 1 9 -8 -88.9% 0.23 2.05 -1.83
Oman 5.4 5.2 +0.2 +3.6% 30 25 +5 +20.0% 0.56 0.48 +0.08 17.7 15.5 +2 +14.7% 98 145 -47 -32.4% 0.55 0.94 -0.39
Palestine 0.0 0.0 -0.0 -100.0% 0 6 -6 -100.0% 0.00 100.00 -100.00 0.0 0.0 -0 -100.0% 0 28 -28 -100.0% 0.00 100.00 -100.00
Qatar 4.6 3.9 +0.7 +17.7% 25 27 -2 -7.4% 0.55 0.69 -0.15 11.2 11.9 -1 -6.0% 85 111 -26 -23.4% 0.76 0.93 -0.17
Republic of the Congo 0.1 0.0 +0.0 +100.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.2 0.2 +0 +15.4% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Rwanda 0.1 0.1 +0.0 +10.0% 1 0 +1 +0.0% 1.82 0.00 +1.82 0.2 0.2 -0 -9.1% 1 0 +1 +0.0% 0.63 0.00 +0.63
Sao Tome & Principe 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +150.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.0 0.0 +0 +150.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Saudi Arabia 48.0 38.4 +9.6 +25.0% 480 669 -189 -28.3% 1.00 1.74 -0.74 133.6 137.1 -3 -2.5% 1,370 3,632 -2,262 -62.3% 1.03 2.65 -1.62
Senegal 0.5 0.4 +0.1 +16.0% 54 27 +27 +100.0% 10.80 6.26 +4.54 1.5 1.3 +0 +11.5% 109 91 +18 +19.8% 7.27 6.77 +0.50
Seychelles 0.1 0.1 +0.0 +33.8% 16 4 +12 +300.0% 16.84 5.63 +11.21 0.3 0.3 -0 -6.6% 25 5 +20 +400.0% 8.77 1.64 +7.13
South Africa+Namibia 41.7 31.8 +9.9 +31.1% 1,533 1,426 +107 +7.5% 3.68 4.48 -0.81 110.5 112.4 -2 -1.7% 4,681 6,139 -1,458 -23.7% 4.24 5.46 -1.23
Syria 0.9 1.5 -0.6 -41.6% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 2.7 4.6 -2 -41.6% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Tanzania 0.2 0.2 +0.0 +17.0% 0 1 -1 -100.0% 0.00 0.58 -0.58 0.6 0.6 -0 -0.5% 0 2 -2 -100.0% 0.00 0.36 -0.36
Togo 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0% 9 1 +8 +800.0% 24.32 2.70 +21.62 0.1 0.1 +0 +0.0% 25 1 +24 +2400.0% 22.52 0.90 +21.62
Tunisia 4.1 3.2 +0.9 +26.8% 699 201 +498 +247.8% 17.20 6.27 +10.93 12.3 11.7 +1 +5.2% 1,515 945 +570 +60.3% 12.35 8.11 +4.24
Uganda 0.2 0.1 +0.1 +57.9% 0 1 -1 -100.0% 0.00 1.05 -1.05 0.4 0.4 +0 +5.8% 3 5 -2 -40.0% 0.75 1.32 -0.57
Yemen 0.0 0.1 -0.1 -100.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.0 0.3 -0 -100.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Zambia 0.2 0.2 +0.0 +15.2% 1 4 -3 -75.0% 0.53 2.42 -1.90 0.5 0.5 +0 +2.5% 3 9 -6 -66.7% 0.61 1.86 -1.26
Zimbabwe 0.2 0.2 +0.0 +16.2% 5 0 +5 +0.0% 2.17 0.00 +2.17 0.7 0.7 +0 +1.1% 8 14 -6 -42.9% 1.21 2.14 -0.93
ASIA PACIFIC 3,828.7 2,483.5 +1,345.2 +54.2% 23,248 19,324 +3,924 +20.3% 0.61 0.78 -0.17 9,887.4 6,908.3 +2,979 +43.1% 55,361 49,302 +6,059 +12.3% 0.56 0.71 -0.15
Australia 97.5 79.7 +17.7 +22.2% 739 337 +402 +119.3% 0.76 0.42 +0.34 257.6 228.2 +29 +12.9% 1,290 1,157 +133 +11.5% 0.50 0.51 -0.01
Bangladesh 0.2 0.2 +0.1 +53.1% 4 0 +4 +0.0% 1.63 0.00 +1.63 0.7 0.9 -0 -18.7% 4 0 +4 +0.0% 0.54 0.00 +0.54
Bhutan 0.3 0.1 +0.2 +139.3% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 1.0 0.9 +0 +10.7% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Brunei 1.1 1.0 +0.1 +9.9% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 3.3 3.0 +0 +9.9% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Cambodia 0.9 0.4 +0.5 +132.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 1.6 1.2 +0 +37.2% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Fiji 0.5 0.2 +0.4 +215.3% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 1.0 0.6 +0 +64.7% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Guam 0.5 0.3 +0.2 +63.3% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 1.6 1.7 -0 -5.8% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
India 369.3 149.4 +219.9 +147.2% 12,356 3,269 +9,087 +278.0% 3.35 2.19 +1.16 1,064.6 756.0 +309 +40.8% 31,608 19,858 +11,750 +59.2% 2.97 2.63 +0.34
Indonesia 51.7 71.8 -20.2 -28.1% 47 17 +30 +176.5% 0.09 0.02 +0.07 144.2 218.9 -75 -34.1% 135 46 +89 +193.5% 0.09 0.02 +0.07
Japan 599.7 567.4 +32.3 +5.7% 1,071 932 +139 +14.9% 0.18 0.16 +0.01 1,403.9 1,343.4 +61 +4.5% 2,200 1,875 +325 +17.3% 0.16 0.14 +0.02
Kiribati 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +240.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.0 0.0 +0 +106.7% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Laos 2.4 1.0 +1.4 +146.9% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 4.2 2.7 +1 +52.6% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Malaysia 44.8 21.9 +22.9 +104.3% 89 29 +60 +206.9% 0.20 0.13 +0.07 120.4 106.6 +14 +13.0% 185 159 +26 +16.4% 0.15 0.15 +0.00
Marshall Islands 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +25.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.0 0.0 +0 +41.7% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Micronesia 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +50.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.0 0.0 +0 +41.7% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Myanmar 1.3 1.8 -0.5 -27.7% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 3.6 5.8 -2 -38.5% 11 0 +11 +0.0% 0.31 0.00 +0.31
Nepal 1.0 0.5 +0.5 +102.1% 100 25 +75 +300.0% 9.66 4.88 +4.78 3.1 1.8 +1 +71.4% 250 76 +174 +228.9% 8.05 4.19 +3.86
New Zealand 15.5 8.0 +7.5 +94.8% 45 18 +27 +150.0% 0.29 0.23 +0.06 41.2 31.7 +9 +29.9% 150 125 +25 +20.0% 0.36 0.39 -0.03
Pakistan 13.0 7.0 +6.0 +86.3% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 47.0 31.2 +16 +50.8% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Papua New Guinea 0.4 0.2 +0.2 +104.1% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 1.5 1.1 +0 +38.9% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Philippines 37.0 12.1 +24.8 +204.3% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 89.2 71.0 +18 +25.6% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Samoa 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +37.5% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.0 0.0 +0 +41.7% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Singapore 5.0 6.1 -1.1 -17.6% 21 35 -14 -40.0% 0.42 0.58 -0.16 16.6 18.0 -1 -7.8% 57 113 -56 -49.6% 0.34 0.63 -0.29
Solomon Islands 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.0 0.0 +0 +53.3% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
South Korea 165.5 168.3 -2.8 -1.7% 5,695 12,012 -6,317 -52.6% 3.44 7.14 -3.70 422.8 378.6 +44 +11.7% 13,129 19,988 -6,859 -34.3% 3.11 5.28 -2.17
Sri Lanka 0.6 0.3 +0.3 +94.6% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 1.7 1.7 +0 +3.2% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Thailand 101.0 60.1 +40.9 +68.1% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 215.2 200.1 +15 +7.6% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Tonga 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +50.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.0 0.0 +0 +44.4% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Vanuatu 0.0 0.0 -0.0 -67.5% 0 4 -4 -100.0% 0.00 10.00 -10.00 0.1 0.1 -0 -5.8% 0 4 -4 -100.0% 0.00 3.33 -3.33
Vietnam 30.3 16.4 +13.9 +84.6% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 64.7 46.0 +19 +40.7% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
China 2,251.2 1,270.3 +980.9 +77.2% 3,060 2,601 +459 +17.6% 0.14 0.20 -0.07 5,868.1 3,349.3 +2,519 +75.2% 6,311 5,772 +539 +9.3% 0.11 0.17 -0.06
Hong Kong 3.1 2.5 +0.6 +22.3% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 7.2 6.0 +1 +18.9% 0 57 -57 -100.0% 0.00 0.94 -0.94
Mongolia 0.2 0.3 -0.1 -34.7% 21 45 -24 -53.3% 10.71 15.00 -4.29 0.6 0.8 -0 -29.4% 31 72 -41 -56.9% 5.46 8.96 -3.50
Taiwan 34.6 36.1 -1.5 -4.1% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 100.3 100.9 -1 -0.6% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
LATIN AMERICA 416.1 321.8 +94.4 +29.3% 23,519 18,863 +4,656 +24.7% 5.65 5.86 -0.21 1,155.9 1,171.7 -16 -1.3% 66,811 76,622 -9,811 -12.8% 5.78 6.54 -0.76
Antigua 0.1 0.1 +0.0 +2.1% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.3 0.3 +0 +2.1% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Argentina 34.6 16.9 +17.7 +104.7% 3,009 1,684 +1,325 +78.7% 8.70 9.96 -1.27 110.9 86.7 +24 +28.0% 11,240 11,490 -250 -2.2% 10.14 13.26 -3.12
Aruba 0.3 0.3 +0.0 +2.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.9 0.9 +0 +2.1% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Bahamas 0.1 0.1 +0.0 +2.8% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.4 0.4 +0 +2.3% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Barbados 0.3 0.3 +0.0 +2.3% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.8 0.8 +0 +2.1% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Belize 0.1 0.1 +0.0 +0.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.2 0.2 +0 +1.9% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Bermuda 0.1 0.1 +0.1 +85.7% 32 3 +29 +966.7% 24.62 4.29 +20.33 0.4 0.3 +0 +44.7% 90 34 +56 +164.7% 20.45 11.18 +9.27
Bolivia 2.7 1.7 +1.1 +63.6% 127 178 -51 -28.7% 4.70 10.79 -6.08 7.6 5.6 +2 +35.4% 500 604 -104 -17.2% 6.60 10.80 -4.20
Brazil 176.5 154.9 +21.6 +13.9% 12,195 11,511 +684 +5.9% 6.91 7.43 -0.52 495.9 530.3 -34 -6.5% 33,186 41,382 -8,196 -19.8% 6.69 7.80 -1.11
Chile 32.5 15.7 +16.9 +107.6% 234 399 -165 -41.4% 0.72 2.55 -1.83 82.0 67.7 +14 +21.1% 646 1,934 -1,288 -66.6% 0.79 2.86 -2.07
Colombia 21.7 11.3 +10.4 +92.2% 4,661 2,009 +2,652 +132.0% 21.50 17.81 +3.69 52.8 47.6 +5 +10.9% 11,774 10,132 +1,642 +16.2% 22.31 21.29 +1.02
Costa Rica 2.2 2.7 -0.4 -16.3% 12 10 +2 +20.0% 0.54 0.38 +0.16 6.2 8.0 -2 -22.3% 68 61 +7 +11.5% 1.09 0.76 +0.33
Cuba 0.2 0.1 +0.1 +81.8% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.6 0.3 +0 +81.8% 0 2 -2 -100.0% 0.00 0.61 -0.61
Curacao 0.2 0.3 -0.1 -29.8% 4 3 +1 +33.3% 2.00 1.05 +0.95 0.6 0.9 -0 -29.7% 13 11 +2 +18.2% 2.17 1.29 +0.88
Dominica 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +15.4% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.0 0.0 +0 +15.4% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Dominican Republic 1.6 1.3 +0.3 +21.2% 21 4 +17 +425.0% 1.33 0.31 +1.03 4.8 4.2 +1 +12.8% 80 37 +43 +116.2% 1.68 0.87 +0.80
Ecuador 8.6 3.2 +5.4 +170.5% 389 120 +269 +224.2% 4.52 3.77 +0.75 23.8 21.2 +3 +12.6% 959 892 +67 +7.5% 4.02 4.21 -0.19
El Salvador 0.9 0.7 +0.2 +29.4% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 2.7 2.1 +1 +29.4% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Grand Cayman 0.0 0.1 -0.0 -25.4% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.1 0.2 -0 -25.4% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Grenada 0.1 0.1 +0.0 +1.8% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.2 0.2 +0 +2.4% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Guatemala 2.4 1.2 +1.3 +111.1% 58 15 +43 +286.7% 2.38 1.30 +1.08 7.1 5.7 +1 +24.3% 246 91 +155 +170.3% 3.46 1.59 +1.87
Guyana 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.1 0.1 +0 +1.9% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Haiti 0.2 0.2 -0.0 -10.3% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.6 0.7 -0 -10.3% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Honduras 1.0 0.9 +0.1 +11.1% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 3.1 2.8 +0 +11.1% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Jamaica 0.6 0.6 +0.0 +2.2% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 1.9 1.9 +0 +2.2% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Mexico 95.5 87.5 +8.0 +9.1% 1,900 2,209 -309 -14.0% 1.99 2.52 -0.53 259.0 296.7 -38 -12.7% 6,194 7,459 -1,265 -17.0% 2.39 2.51 -0.12
Nicaragua 0.4 0.3 +0.1 +36.2% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 1.1 0.8 +0 +36.2% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Panama 2.8 2.0 +0.8 +38.0% 18 3 +15 +500.0% 0.64 0.15 +0.50 6.7 9.0 -2 -25.6% 34 39 -5 -12.8% 0.51 0.44 +0.07
Paraguay 2.1 2.3 -0.2 -8.6% 30 33 -3 -9.1% 1.43 1.44 -0.01 7.0 7.1 -0 -1.7% 94 182 -88 -48.4% 1.34 2.55 -1.21
Peru 13.0 4.2 +8.8 +207.8% 175 340 -165 -48.5% 1.35 8.05 -6.70 34.6 29.9 +5 +15.6% 322 1,035 -713 -68.9% 0.93 3.46 -2.53
Puerto Rico 8.8 8.6 +0.2 +2.2% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 26.4 25.9 +1 +2.2% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
St Kitts 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +4.9% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.1 0.1 +0 +2.4% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
St Lucia 0.1 0.1 +0.0 +2.6% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.2 0.2 +0 +2.2% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
St Martin 0.2 0.3 -0.1 -29.3% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.6 0.9 -0 -29.4% 0 0 +0 +0.0%
St Vincent 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +0.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.0 0.0 +0 +0.0% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Suriname 0.0 0.0 +0.0 +6.3% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.1 0.1 +0 +4.2% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
Trinidad Tobago 1.1 0.9 +0.1 +14.1% 0 6 -6 -100.0% 0.00 0.63 -0.63 3.2 2.8 +0 +14.1% 0 12 -12 -100.0% 0.00 0.42 -0.42
Uruguay 4.7 2.4 +2.3 +98.8% 654 336 +318 +94.6% 13.91 14.21 -0.30 11.9 8.1 +4 +45.9% 1,365 1,225 +140 +11.4% 11.50 15.05 -3.56
Venezuela 0.2 0.4 -0.1 -36.2% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.7 1.1 -0 -35.3% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
NORTH AMERICA 1,779.0 1,087.7 +691.3 +63.6% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 4,287.1 3,841.3 +446 +11.6% 0 0 +0 +0.0%
USA & Canada 1,779.0 1,087.7 +691.3 +63.6% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 4,287.1 3,841.3 +446 +11.6% 0 0 +0 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00
WORLDWIDE WITHOUT NORTH AMERICA 6,390.6 4,204.7 +2,185.9 +52.0% 268,233 190,953 +77,280 +40.5% 4.20 4.54 -0.34 16,010.4 12,821.8 +3,189 +24.9% 665,038 657,669 +7,369 +1.1% 4.15 5.13 -0.98

&1#&"Arial"&10&K000000Confidential C

Brand synthesis
2021, March Results / 2021 03 D9 basis
WORLDWIDE MONTH YTD
Volumes Market Share Volumes
PC+LCV Volumes (u) Volumes u ∆ (u) ∆ % MS MS ∆ pt Volumes (Ku) Volumes Ku ∆ (Ku) ∆ % ∆ pt MS ∆ pt
Y-1 vs Y-1 vs Y-1 % Y-1 (%) vs Y-1 Y-1 Y-1 vs Y-1 vs Budget Y-1 (%) vs Y-1
TIV 8,169,661 5,292,423 +2,877,238 +54.4% 20,297.5 16,663.1 +3,634 +21.8%
GROUPE RENAULT 268,233 190,953 +77,280 +40.5% 3.28 3.61 -0.32 665.0 657.7 +7 +1.1% -0.22 3.95 -0.67
BU RENAULT 180,351 122,541 +57,810 +47.2% 2.21 2.32 -0.11 445.9 447.7 -2 -0.4% -0.15 2.69 -0.49
RENAULT 175,029 110,724 +64,305 +58.1% 2.14 2.09 +0.05 433.7 428.2 +6 +1.3% -0.15 2.57 -0.43
RSM 5,322 11,817 -6,495 -55.0% 0.07 0.22 -0.16 12.2 19.5 -7 -37.4% +0.00 0.12 -0.06
BU DACIA - LADA / AVTOVAZ 84,420 65,848 +18,572 +28.2% 1.03 1.24 -0.21 211.8 204.9 +7 +3.4% -0.07 1.23 -0.19
DACIA 48,190 26,583 +21,607 +81.3% 0.59 0.50 +0.09 121.2 110.0 +11 +10.2% -0.08 0.66 -0.06
LADA 36,172 37,456 -1,284 -3.4% 0.44 0.71 -0.26 90.5 90.5 -0 -0.1% +0.01 0.54 -0.10
AVTOVAZ 58 1,809 -1,751 -96.8% 0.00 0.03 -0.03 0.1 4.3 -4 -97.3% +0.00 0.03 -0.03
ALPINE 222 189 +33 +17.5% 0.00 0.00 -0.00 0.4 0.4 +0 +15.3% -0.00 0.00 -0.00
JINBEI HUASONG 3,101 2,375 +726 +30.6% 0.04 0.04 -0.01 6.4 4.7 +2 +35.6% -0.00 0.03 +0.00
EVEASY 139 0 +139 +0.0% 0.00 0.00 +0.00 0.5 0.0 +0 +0.0% +0.00 0.00 +0.00

NB : Ces estimations sont faites par les pays, seuls à même d'apprécier la performance sur le mois &"Calibri"&11&K000000DC/Sales Planning & Distribution/Statistics & Short term forecasts department / &F / &D &T_x000D_&1#&"Arial"&10&K000000Confidential C

Sales by model
Renault Monthly Sales
Region Type Brand Model March 2020 YTD 2020 March 2021 YTD 2021
EUROPE PC Renault Captur 1,374 8,094 3 123
Clio 3 1
Clio 4 2,190 11,102 126 1,155
Divers 45 115 56
Espace 5 43 376 276 644
Kadjar 4,493 16,234 4,343 12,374
Kangoo 1 1
Kangoo 2 481 1,803 302 1,201
Koleos 2 6
Koleos 2 349 1,737 396 899
Kwid 5 65
Master 2
Master 3 93 207 82 281
Master 3 RT 1 3
Megane 3 5
Megane 4 6,817 27,533 11,543 26,050
Talisman 496 1,825 637 1,382
Trafic 3 558 4,304 463 1,550
Twingo 3 2,980 15,983 6,142 13,349
Zoe 4,379 20,591 5,451 12,566
Clio 5 11,309 49,563 21,555 50,819
Arkana 122 152
Captur 2 7,676 26,870 20,644 45,037
Espace 4 1 1
Twingo 3 ZE 2,397 4,717
Total Renault 43,285 186,348 74,489 172,429
Dacia Divers 1 2
Dokker 1,946 6,770 785 2,558
Duster 4 28 1
Lodgy 1,333 5,149 1,371 3,582
Logan 2 2,213 9,400 713 2,318
Sandero 2 6,985 33,997 2,468 9,791
Duster 2 8,209 29,100 16,221 36,645
Sandero 3 9 9 12,850 34,957
Spring 270 366
Logan 3 15 15
Total Dacia 20,700 84,455 34,693 90,233
Alpine A110 127 255 205 371
Total Alpine 127 255 205 371
Lada 4x4 142 489 166 311
Divers 5 12
Vesta 28 70
Total Lada 170 564 166 323
Total PC 64,282 271,622 109,553 263,356
LCV Renault Alaskan 12 32 61 151
Captur 10 52
Clio 4 80 517 15 44
Divers 21 69 64
Dokker 7
Espace 5 1 13 1 4
Kadjar 30 188 23 85
Kangoo 5
Kangoo 2 3,308 13,684 6,297 16,969
Kangoo ZE 567 1,971 1,127 3,100
Koleos 2 1 4 4 10
Master 2 2 2
Master 3 4,668 18,265 9,751 23,779
Master 3 RT 823 2,883 1,651 3,906
Maxity 101 393 24 80
Megane 4 165 914 484 1,573
Oroch 11 17
Talisman 1 8 2
Trafic 3 3,276 14,083 8,613 22,470
Twingo 2 1 2
Twingo 3 3 71 35 69
Zoe 78 446 280 681
Master 3 ZE 10 36 33 77
Clio 5 586 3,627 1,315 3,883
Captur 2 6 33 258 519
Twingo 3 ZE 2 2
Express 2 14 14
Kangoo 3 226 226
Total Renault 13,749 57,298 30,226 77,734
Dacia Divers 3 10 7
Dokker 1,233 5,589 3,396 7,054
Duster 2 6 3
Lodgy 4 3 9
Logan 2 3 19 4 9
Sandero 2 31 196 51 156
Duster 2 107 640 258 637
Sandero 3 1 2
Total Dacia 1,379 6,464 3,713 7,877
Lada 4x4 10 29 1
Divers 1 4 1
Total Lada 11 33 2
Total LCV 15,139 63,795 33,939 85,613
EUROPE Total 79,421 335,417 143,492 348,969
Type Brand Model March 2020 YTD 2020 March 2021 YTD 2021
WORLDWIDE PC Renault Captur 1,510 8,798 206 466
Captur GA 4,111 11,408 3,108 8,740
Clio 3 1
Clio 4 4,510 18,915 1,228 3,966
Divers 49 127 66
Dokker 75 462 94 320
Duster 5,170 16,241 2,590 11,095
Espace 5 43 376 277 646
Fluence 1 2 3
Kadjar 4,779 17,879 4,734 13,379
Kangoo 2 1
Kangoo 2 1,503 4,478 1,988 6,427
Koleos 2 6
Koleos 2 1,237 4,265 1,016 2,617
Kwid 7,783 34,905 12,335 35,677
Lodgy 18 48 27 56
Logan 2 7,713 24,596 6,642 17,108
Master 2
Master 3 93 207 84 285
Master 3 RT 1 3
Megane 3 2 11 1
Megane 4 9,782 38,678 16,483 36,340
Sandero 2 8,839 27,252 6,908 19,519
Talisman 521 1,888 651 1,437
Trafic 3 567 4,327 496 1,645
Twingo 3 3,330 16,669 6,413 14,106
Twizy 35 151 62 103
Zoe 4,402 20,731 5,602 12,889
Duster 2 1,899 5,002 5,265 10,436
Clio 5 13,033 53,366 26,756 62,088
Arkana 2,032 4,956 1,938 4,329
Triber 1,959 10,522 4,781 13,451
Captur 2 7,810 27,313 21,909 48,405
K-Ze 35 242
Espace 4 1 1
Twingo 3 ZE 2,397 4,717
Kiger 3,839 7,065
Total Renault 92,842 353,821 137,833 337,391
Dacia Divers 1 2
Dokker 2,357 9,088 2,024 5,999
Duster 4 28 1
Lodgy 2,003 7,279 1,851 4,776
Logan 2 2,743 11,818 1,792 5,180
Sandero 2 7,801 38,715 4,040 14,012
Duster 2 9,638 34,854 19,869 43,622
Sandero 3 9 9 13,492 36,245
Spring 270 366
Logan 3 19 19
Total Dacia 24,556 101,793 43,357 110,220
Alpine A110 189 367 222 423
Total Alpine 189 367 222 423
Lada 4x4 3,475 8,433 3,743 9,058
Divers 10 55 43 160
Granta 12,879 32,707 13,167 31,662
Largus 4,340 10,123 3,722 9,383
Priora 2 2
Vesta 12,781 30,297 9,435 25,769
Xray 2,908 6,293 2,300 6,177
Niva 2,946 5,857
Total Lada 36,393 87,908 35,358 88,068
Samsung Qm6 5,008 11,170 3,313 7,409
Sm3 ZE 81 180
Sm6 1,147 2,547 321 724
Xm3 5,581 5,638 1,688 4,094
Total Samsung 11,817 19,535 5,322 12,227
Huasong Huasong 7 8 8
Total Huasong 8 8
Jinbei JV F50 158 189 14 16
Granse 13 37 55
F70 53 600 6
Total Jinbei JV 248 844 14 22
Avtovaz Niva 1,809 4,280 58 115
Total Avtovaz 1,809 4,280 58 115
Eveasy Ev3 115 368
Ex5 21 108
Ev2 3 3
Total Eveasy 139 479
Total PC 167,862 568,556 222,303 548,945
LCV Renault Alaskan 67 261 274 1,038
Captur 10 52
Clio 4 102 585 15 45
Divers 21 69 65
Dokker 1,177 3,721 1,295 3,412
Espace 5 1 13 1 4
Kadjar 30 188 23 85
Kangoo 1 1 7
Kangoo 2 3,496 14,356 7,137 18,550
Kangoo ZE 570 2,015 1,152 3,193
Koleos 2 1 4 4 10
Master 2 2 1 7
Master 3 6,004 23,066 11,511 28,466
Master 3 RT 823 2,883 1,651 3,906
Maxity 101 393 24 80
Megane 4 165 914 484 1,573
Oroch 1,105 6,771 2,344 6,833
Talisman 1 8 2
Trafic 3 3,523 14,826 9,115 23,518
Twingo 2 1 2
Twingo 3 3 71 35 69
Zoe 78 446 280 681
Master 3 ZE 10 36 33 77
Express 4
Clio 5 586 3,627 1,315 3,883
Captur 2 6 33 258 519
Twingo 3 ZE 2 2
Express 2 14 14
Kangoo 3 226 226
Total Renault 17,882 74,341 37,196 96,271
Dacia Divers 3 10 7
Dokker 1,881 7,373 4,516 10,188
Duster 2 6 3
Lodgy 4 3 9
Logan 2 3 19 4 9
Sandero 2 31 196 51 156
Duster 2 107 640 258 637
Sandero 3 1 2
Total Dacia 2,027 8,248 4,833 11,011
Lada 4x4 32 92 33 70
Divers 1 4 1
Granta 184 392 247 487
Largus 846 2,146 534 1,846
Total Lada 1,063 2,634 814 2,404
Jinbei JV H1 618 1,036 1,251 2,273
H2 47 76 82 452
Granse 15 186 386 25 101
Granse 16 1,268 2,392 548 1,508
Granse 2020 1,181 2,073
Total Jinbei JV 2,119 3,890 3,087 6,407
Total LCV 23,091 89,113 45,930 116,093
WORLDWIDE Total 190,953 657,669 268,233 665,038

&1#&"Arial"&10&K000000Confidential C

Disclaimer

Renault SA published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 07:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Réagir à cet article
Réagir le premier
Publier
loader
Toute l'actualité sur RENAULT
09:34RENAULT  : Groupe Renault - Monthly sales - March 2021
PU
09:20AVIS D'ANALYSTES DU JOUR  : BMW, Volkswagen, AstraZeneca, Sopra, Ipsen, Grifols,..
08:08RENAULT SA  : Barclays toujours à vendre sur le dossier
ZD
19/04Marchés-Le consensus sur les bénéfices en Europe trop bas, selon UBS
RE
19/04Les actions en mode pause après des records en série
RE
19/04LA MINUTE MACRO  : SpaceX to the Moon
19/04Les actions européennes marquent une pause après des records
RE
19/04RENAULT  : décroche ses premiers points de la saison en F1
CF
19/04BOURSE DE PARIS : Paris franchit le cap des 6.300 points
AW
19/04Agenda AOF / Sociétés France - Semaine du lundi 19 avril 2021
AO
Plus d'actualités
Recommandations des analystes sur RENAULT
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2021 49 623 M 59 817 M -
Résultat net 2021 663 M 799 M -
Dette nette 2021 2 272 M 2 738 M -
PER 2021 14,4x
Rendement 2021 0,40%
Capitalisation 9 820 M 11 813 M -
VE / CA 2021 0,24x
VE / CA 2022 0,20x
Nbr Employés 179 565
Flottant 60,7%
Graphique RENAULT
Durée : Période :
Renault : Graphique analyse technique Renault | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique RENAULT
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesBaissièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 22
Objectif de cours Moyen 43,57 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 36,13 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 127%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 20,6%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -28,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Luca de Meo Chief Executive Officer
Clotilde Delbos Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean-Dominique Senard Chairman
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Patrick Marie Charles Thomas Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RENAULT-0.22%11 813
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION7.10%219 147
VOLKSWAGEN AG57.56%165 021
DAIMLER AG31.44%99 179
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY39.00%84 596
BMW AG21.42%68 522
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ