RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.

RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.

(REGI)
  Rapport
Cours en différé. Temps Différé Nasdaq - 14/01 21:51:47
83.0801 USD   -2.50%
2019RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC : publication des résultats annuels
ETFs positionnés sur RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
BMO Junior Oil Index ETF - CAD8.38%4.96%Amérique du NordActions
SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Pr...12.42%1.05%Etats UnisActions - Produits de base connexes
First Trust US Small Cap Core Alpha...2.52%0.64%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF - ...8.39%0.63%Etats UnisActions
IShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA S...6.28%0.33%Etats UnisActions
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF - USD7.52%0.29%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD4.10%0.10%Etats UnisActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 7
Objectif de cours Moyen 83,86 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 85,21 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 23,2%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -1,59%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -23,7%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.20.32%3 352
ITM POWER PLC28.49%4 314
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG11.73%2 626
QUANTAFUEL ASA19.74%1 188
GEVO, INC.64.47%803
GREEN PLAINS INC.38.72%651
