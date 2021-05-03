|
Restaurant Brands International Inc. : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
|CA 2021
5 667 M
4 696 M
|Résultat net 2021
1 244 M
1 031 M
|Dette nette 2021
11 143 M
9 233 M
|PER 2021
|25,8x
|Rendement 2021
|3,09%
|Capitalisation
21 062 M
17 451 M
|VE / CA 2021
|5,68x
|VE / CA 2022
|5,34x
|Nbr Employés
|5 200
|Flottant
|95,9%
Tendances analyse technique RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|32
|Objectif de cours Moyen
72,11 $
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
68,61 $
|Ecart / Objectif Haut
19,5%
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
5,10%
|Ecart / Objectif Bas
-15,5%
