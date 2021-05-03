Connexion
    QSR   CA76131D1033

RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.

(QSR)
  Rapport
Restaurant Brands International Inc. : RBC Capital Markets maintient sa recommandation à l'achat

03/05/2021 | 20:01
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2021
Données financières
CA 2021 5 667 M - 4 696 M
Résultat net 2021 1 244 M - 1 031 M
Dette nette 2021 11 143 M - 9 233 M
PER 2021 25,8x
Rendement 2021 3,09%
Capitalisation 21 062 M 21 062 M 17 451 M
VE / CA 2021 5,68x
VE / CA 2022 5,34x
Nbr Employés 5 200
Flottant 95,9%
Graphique RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Durée : Période :
Restaurant Brands International Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Restaurant Brands International Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 32
Objectif de cours Moyen 72,11 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 68,61 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 19,5%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 5,10%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -15,5%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
José Eduardo Cil Chief Executive Officer
Matthew Dunnigan Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Behring da Costa Co-Chairman
Daniel S. Schwartz Co-Chairman
Joshua Arthur Kobza Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC.12.27%21 062
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION10.02%176 139
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, INC.7.60%42 001
YUM! BRANDS, INC.10.10%35 617
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS, INC.10.21%26 456
DOMINO'S PIZZA, INC.10.14%16 399
