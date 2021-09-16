Connexion
Reworld Media : Science & Vie lance ses ateliers scientifiques destinés aux jeunes !

16/09/2021 | 09:52
LANCE SES ATELIERS SCIENTIFIQUES

DESTINÉS AUX JEUNES !

Les titres jeunesse de Science & Vie* lancent des ateliers scientifiques exclusifs réalisés par les Savants Fous**. Ces ateliers à domicile ont été spécialement conçus pour tous les âges (de 3 à 15 ans).

TROIS ANIMATIONS AU CHOIX

> LES 3-6 ANS

Des toutes premières expériences de chimie ou de physique à

la programmation de petits

robots ( sans utilisation

de l'écran ) !

    • LES 6-12 ANS
  • Pour les chimistes en herbe, les curieux des phénomènes électriques ou magnétiques.
  • Ou encore pour les futurs ingénieurs qui souhaitent piloter leur propre robot.

> LES 11-15ANS

Des défis scientifiques, des découvertes de phénomènes physiques et aussi des compétitions de robots...

Fous. ® Shutterstock. Visuels non contractuels.

UN PROGRAMME EXCLUSIF D'ACTIVITÉS ADAPTÉES À CHAQUE ÂGE

AVEC DES DÉFIS ET DES EXPÉRIENCES UNIQUES, AMUSANTES ET SÉRIEUSES

À PARTAGER ENTRE AMIS !

Atelier de 1h30 à partir de 250 € pour 15 personnes

LESSAVANTSFOUS.FR/SCIENCE-ET-VIE

* TITRES JEUNESSE DE LA GALAXIE SCIENCE & VIE :

> Science & Vie Junior (116 239 exemplaires par mois), Science & Vie Découvertes

(44 851 exemplaires par mois) et Mon Petit Science & Vie Source : ACPM / OJD DFP DSH 2020.

  • Science & Vie, le mensuel le plus lu en France ( 4,2 M de Français par mois, print + digital)

Source : ONE NEXT GLOBAL 2021 V3 MNR Décembre 2020 (VU).

Contacts : Laure Charvet - Directrice de la Communication - Tél. : 06 23 83 32 04 - lcharvet@reworldmedia.com

Ségolène de St Martin - PCE - Tél. : 33 (0)6 16 40 90 73 - sdestmartin@p-c-e.fr

** Spécialistes des animations scientifiques.

Crédits photos : ® Les Savants

Disclaimer

Reworld Media SA published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 07:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
