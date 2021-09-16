Reworld Media : Science & Vie lance ses ateliers scientifiques destinés aux jeunes !

UN PROGRAMME EXCLUSIF D'ACTIVITÉS ADAPTÉES À CHAQUE ÂGE
AVEC DES DÉFIS ET DES EXPÉRIENCES UNIQUES, AMUSANTES ET SÉRIEUSES
À PARTAGER ENTRE AMIS !
Atelier de 1h30 à partir de 250 € pour 15 personnes
LESSAVANTSFOUS.FR/SCIENCE-ET-VIE
* TITRES JEUNESSE DE LA GALAXIE SCIENCE & VIE :
> Science & Vie Junior (116 239 exemplaires par mois), Science & Vie Découvertes
(44 851 exemplaires par mois) et Mon Petit Science & Vie Source : ACPM / OJD DFP DSH 2020.
-
Science & Vie, le mensuel le plus lu en France ( 4,2 M de Français par mois, print + digital)
Source : ONE NEXT GLOBAL 2021 V3 MNR Décembre 2020 (VU).
Contacts : Laure Charvet - Directrice de la Communication - Tél. : 06 23 83 32 04 - lcharvet@reworldmedia.com
Ségolène de St Martin - PCE - Tél. : 33 (0)6 16 40 90 73 - sdestmartin@p-c-e.fr
** Spécialistes des animations scientifiques.