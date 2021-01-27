Connexion
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.

REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.

(REYN)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 27/01 15:59:12
31.435 USD   +2.36%
2020REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC. : publication des résultats trimestriels
2020REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC. : publication des résultats annuels
ETFs positionnés sur REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ET...0.83%0.03%Etats UnisActions
SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Fo...0.38%0.02%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell Midcap 1C - USD-0.40%0.02%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 9
Objectif de cours Moyen 37,44 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 30,71 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 43,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 7,46%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
REYNOLDS CONSUMER PRODUCTS INC.2.23%6 440
BALL CORPORATION-3.56%29 048
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION0.17%12 961
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-6.96%12 364
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.5.16%8 547
CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD.24.42%8 025
