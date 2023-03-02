|
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Goldman Sachs persiste à l'achat
|
|
|
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2022
|
21,4 M
-
20,0 M
|Résultat net 2022
|
-184 M
-
-172 M
|Tréso. nette 2022
|
262 M
-
245 M
|PER 2022
|-7,29x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|
|Capitalisation
|
1 457 M
1 457 M
1 365 M
|VE / CA 2022
|55,9x
|VE / CA 2023
|18,4x
|Nbr Employés
|140
|Flottant
|99,7%
|
|Graphique RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|
Durée :
Période :
|
Tendances analyse technique RHYTHM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Baissière
|Neutre
|Haussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|9
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|25,85 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|38,11 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|47,4%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs