RICARDO PLC

RICARDO PLC

(RIR)
  Rapport
Fonds 
Fonds positionnés sur RICARDO PLC
NomPEA1er Jan5 ansNotationPosition
Invesco Dev Sm and MidCap Eq A USD AccNON10.00%93.00%1.69M USD





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 6
Objectif de cours Moyen 479,83 GBX
Dernier Cours de Cloture 439,00 GBX
Ecart / Objectif Haut 19,6%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,30%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -3,19%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RICARDO PLC20.24%378
NIHON M&A CENTER INC.-10.00%9 901
FUNAI SOKEN HOLDINGS INCORPORATED-2.26%1 158
STRIKE COMPANY,LIMITED-7.91%864
THE HACKETT GROUP, INC.3.61%447
PRORED PARTNERS CO., LTD.-0.41%380
