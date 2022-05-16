|
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. : Truist Securities optimiste sur le dossier
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2022
Toute l'actualité sur RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN, INC.
Recommandations des analystes sur RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN, INC.
Données financières
|CA 2022
235 M
-
226 M
|Résultat net 2022
60,0 M
-
57,7 M
|Dette nette 2022
-
-
-
|PER 2022
|4,71x
|Rendement 2022
|-
|Capitalisation
|
455 M
455 M
438 M
|Capi. / CA 2022
|1,94x
|Capi. / CA 2023
|1,68x
|Nbr Employés
|54
|Flottant
|58,5%
Graphique RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN, INC.
Durée :
Période :
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACHETER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|2
|Dernier Cours de Clôture
|23,31 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|47,00 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|102%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs