    REPX   US76665T1025

RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN, INC.

(REPX)
Temps Différé Nyse  -  16/05 22:00:00
24.00 USD   +2.96%
11/05Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le semestre clos le 31 mars 2022
CI
11/05Earnings Flash (REPX) RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN annonce un chiffre d'affaires de 67,2 millions de dollars pour le deuxième trimestre, contre une estimation de 49,1 millions de dollars par la Bourse.
MT
11/05Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. donne des indications sur la production pour l'exercice 2022
CI
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. : Truist Securities optimiste sur le dossier

16/05/2022 | 23:01
Toute l'actualité sur RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN, INC.
11/05Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. annonce ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre et le ..
CI
11/05Earnings Flash (REPX) RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN annonce un chiffre d'affaires de 67,2 m..
MT
11/05Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. donne des indications sur la production pour l'exercice..
CI
11/05Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. annonce des résultats de production non vérifiés pour l..
CI
20/04RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN, INC. : Détachement de dividende
FA
11/04Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. Déclare un dividende trimestriel en espèces, payable le..
CI
18/03MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie s'affaiblissent en fin de sé..
MT
18/03MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie commencent à se raffermir ce..
MT
18/03MISE À JOUR SECTORIELLE : Les actions du secteur de l'énergie sont en baisse vendredi avan..
MT
22/02RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN, INC. : Truist Securities réitère son opinion positive sur le ti..
ZM
Recommandations des analystes sur RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN, INC.
Données financières
CA 2022 235 M - 226 M
Résultat net 2022 60,0 M - 57,7 M
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 4,71x
Rendement 2022 -
Capitalisation 455 M 455 M 438 M
Capi. / CA 2022 1,94x
Capi. / CA 2023 1,68x
Nbr Employés 54
Flottant 58,5%
Graphique RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN, INC.
Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Dernier Cours de Clôture 23,31 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 47,00 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 102%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Bobby D. Riley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Riley President
Philip Riley Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Strategy
Bryan Huntington Lawrence Independent Director
Brent Alexander Arriaga Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
RILEY EXPLORATION PERMIAN, INC.26.29%455
CONOCOPHILLIPS42.57%130 598
EOG RESOURCES, INC.39.91%72 792
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED47.09%70 179
CNOOC LIMITED32.75%64 160
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY43.99%63 367