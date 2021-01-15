Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Rio Tinto Group    RIO

RIO TINTO GROUP

(RIO)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur RIO TINTO GROUPETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
IShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals ...-1.62%10.07%Amérique du NordActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Graphique RIO TINTO GROUP
Durée : Période :
Rio Tinto Group : Graphique analyse technique Rio Tinto Group | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Objectif de cours Moyen 78,01 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 83,89 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 51,1%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -7,02%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -46,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RIO TINTO GROUP12.79%139 198
BHP GROUP10.35%169 471
RIO TINTO PLC12.10%139 198
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.02%52 503
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.19%35 853
FRESNILLO PLC-0.84%11 301
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ