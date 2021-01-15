ETFs positionnés sur RIO TINTO GROUP ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur IShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals ... -1.62% 10.07% Amérique du Nord Actions





Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.

Graphique RIO TINTO GROUP Durée : Auto. 2 mois 3 mois 6 mois 9 mois 1 an 2 ans 5 ans 10 ans Max. Période : Jour Semaine Evolution du Compte de Résultat Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER Nombre d'Analystes 25 Objectif de cours Moyen 78,01 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 83,89 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 51,1% Ecart / Objectif Moyen -7,02% Ecart / Objectif Bas -46,3% Révisions de BNA Merci d'autoriser JavaScript dans les préférences de votre navigateur pour utiliser les graphiques dynamiques. Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) RIO TINTO GROUP 12.79% 139 198 BHP GROUP 10.35% 169 471 RIO TINTO PLC 12.10% 139 198 ANGLO AMERICAN PLC 16.02% 52 503 GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. 8.19% 35 853 FRESNILLO PLC -0.84% 11 301