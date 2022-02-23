|
RIO TINTO : JP Morgan neutre sur le dossier
Nouvelle recommandation neutre pour JP Morgan sur le titre. L'analyste Dominic O'Kane ne modifie pas son opinion. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 5100 GBX.
© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
|Toute l'actualité sur RIO TINTO PLC
|
|
|
|Recommandations des analystes sur RIO TINTO PLC
|
|
|
Données financières
|
|CA 2021
|
61 435 M
-
54 174 M
|Résultat net 2021
|
21 664 M
-
19 103 M
|Tréso. nette 2021
|
1 988 M
-
1 753 M
|PER 2021
|5,78x
|Rendement 2021
|13,3%
|
|Capitalisation
|
128 Mrd
128 Mrd
113 Mrd
|VE / CA 2021
|2,06x
|VE / CA 2022
|2,44x
|Nbr Employés
|47 500
|Flottant
|-
Tendances analyse technique RIO TINTO PLC
|Court Terme
|Moyen Terme
|Long Terme
|Tendances
|Haussière
|Haussière
|Neutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
|
|Recommandation moyenne
|ACCUMULER
|Nombre d'Analystes
|21
|Dernier Cours de Cloture
|
77,36 $
|Objectif de cours Moyen
|
74,67 $
|Ecart / Objectif Moyen
|
-3,48%
Dirigeants et Administrateurs