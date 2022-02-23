503 Backend fetch failed

  1. Accueil Zonebourse
  2. Actions
  3. Royaume-Uni
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rio Tinto plc
  6. Actualités
  7. Reco analystes
    RIO   GB0007188757

RIO TINTO PLC

(RIO)
  Rapport
10:57RIO TINTO : JP Morgan neutre sur le dossier
ZD
10:46Les actions londoniennes augmentent grâce à Barclays et aux minerais.
ZR
10:24RIO TINTO : profit net plus que doublé en 2021
CF
ActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsCommunauté 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

RIO TINTO : JP Morgan neutre sur le dossier

23/02/2022 | 10:57
Nouvelle recommandation neutre pour JP Morgan sur le titre. L'analyste Dominic O'Kane ne modifie pas son opinion. L'objectif de cours est inchangé à 5100 GBX.

© Zonebourse avec dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Toute l'actualité sur RIO TINTO PLC
10:57RIO TINTO : JP Morgan neutre sur le dossier
ZD
10:46Les actions londoniennes augmentent grâce à Barclays et aux minerais.
ZR
10:24RIO TINTO : profit net plus que doublé en 2021
CF
10:01Rio Tinto augmente son bénéfice sous-jacent et son chiffre d'affaires en 2021 et réaffi..
MT
09:59Rio Tinto double presque son dividende annuel après des bénéfices exceptionnels en 2021..
MT
09:05RIO TINTO : rentabilité dopée par le renchérissement en 2021
AW
08:27EN DIRECT DES MARCHES : Stellantis, Danone, Alten, FlatexDegiro, ASM International, Solvay..
07:53Rio Tinto prévoit une hausse des coûts unitaires du minerai de fer et du cuivre C1
MT
07:52Rio Tinto prévoit que les dépenses d'investissement de l'exercice 22 atteindront 8 mill..
MT
07:46Rio Tinto déclare un dividende record et le bénéfice de l'exercice 21 augmente de 116 %..
MT
Recommandations des analystes sur RIO TINTO PLC
Données financières
CA 2021 61 435 M - 54 174 M
Résultat net 2021 21 664 M - 19 103 M
Tréso. nette 2021 1 988 M - 1 753 M
PER 2021 5,78x
Rendement 2021 13,3%
Capitalisation 128 Mrd 128 Mrd 113 Mrd
VE / CA 2021 2,06x
VE / CA 2022 2,44x
Nbr Employés 47 500
Flottant -
Tendances analyse technique RIO TINTO PLC
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 21
Dernier Cours de Cloture 77,36 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 74,67 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -3,48%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Jakob Stausholm Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lloyd Cunningham Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Robert Thompson Chairman
Mark Davies Chief Technical Officer
Arnaud Soirat Chief Operating Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
RIO TINTO PLC16.33%128 322
BHP GROUP LIMITED15.20%174 836
GLENCORE PLC12.60%75 121
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.58%59 005
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.59%37 875
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)24.97%32 177
