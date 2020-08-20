Connexion
ETFs positionnés sur RITE AID CORPORATIONETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Retail ETF - USD2.59%1.52%Etats UnisActions - Vente au détail
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 Dist - USD-1.34%0.10%Etats UnisActions
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD-1.22%0.05%Etats UnisActions



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ALLEGER
Nombre d'Analystes 5
Objectif de cours Moyen 11,88 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 14,17 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 27,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -16,2%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -57,7%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
RITE AID CORPORATION-8.40%757
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC.-31.73%34 878
MCKESSON CORPORATION10.86%24 870
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC.2.91%15 102
WELCIA HOLDINGS CO., LTD.36.98%9 405
SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD.-30.54%7 951
