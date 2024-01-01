CALENDRIER FINANCIER 2024

Date limite

Objet publication

16 février 2024

Chiffre d'affaires annuels 2023

12 mars 2024

Réunion Investisseurs- JP Morgan

13 mars 2024

Réunion Investisseurs- BNPP-Exane

19 avril 2024

Rapport financier annuel 2023

23 avril 2024

Réunion Investisseurs- SFAF

31 mai 2024

Réunion Investisseurs- Jefferies

12 juin 2024

Assemblée générale des actionnaires 2024

23 septembre 2024

Rapport financier semestriel 2024

15 octobre 2024

Réunion Investisseurs-SFAF

