CALENDRIER FINANCIER 2024
Date limite
Objet publication
16 février 2024
Chiffre d'affaires annuels 2023
12 mars 2024
Réunion Investisseurs- JP Morgan
13 mars 2024
Réunion Investisseurs- BNPP-Exane
19 avril 2024
Rapport financier annuel 2023
23 avril 2024
Réunion Investisseurs- SFAF
31 mai 2024
Réunion Investisseurs- Jefferies
12 juin 2024
Assemblée générale des actionnaires 2024
23 septembre 2024
Rapport financier semestriel 2024
15 octobre 2024
Réunion Investisseurs-SFAF
