Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Nyse  >  Roblox Corporation    RBLX

ROBLOX CORPORATION

(RBLX)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 16/03 21:53:59
76.575 USD   +6.13%
14:01ROBLOX CORPORATION  : Stifel Nicolaus optimiste sur le dossier
ZM
11/03PLANÈTE BOURSE  : La revue de presse du jeudi 11 mars 2021
11/03Les planètes se réalignent avant Christine
Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Roblox, la plateforme de jeux entre en bourse
Graphique ROBLOX CORPORATION
Durée : Période :
Roblox Corporation : Graphique analyse technique Roblox Corporation | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 2
Objectif de cours Moyen 72,50 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 72,15 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 17,8%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 0,49%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,8%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%39 721
MICROSOFT CORPORATION5.99%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED16.22%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.3.76%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC1.18%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE4.88%54 418
