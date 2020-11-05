Connexion
E-mail
Mot de passe
Retenir
Mot de passe oublié ?
Devenir membre gratuitement
Inscription
Inscription
Devenir membre
Inscription gratuite
Devenir client
Découvrez nos services
Paramètres
Paramètres
Cotations dynamiques 
OFFON

Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Euronext Paris  >  Roche Bobois S.A.    RBO   FR0013344173

ROCHE BOBOIS S.A.

(RBO)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 


Aucune donnée



Copyright © 2009 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information, data and opinions expressed (Information) and contained herein: (1) are proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers and are not intended to represent investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell any security; (2) may not be copied or distributed without express license to do so; and (3) are not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Morningstar reserve its rights to charge for access to these Ratings and/or Rating report. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this Rating, Rating Report or Information contained therein.
Décryptage
Où l'on reparle de confinement et de papier toilette
Graphique ROCHE BOBOIS S.A.
Durée : Période :
Roche Bobois S.A. : Graphique analyse technique Roche Bobois S.A. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 4
Objectif de cours Moyen 19,95 €
Dernier Cours de Cloture 16,30 €
Ecart / Objectif Haut 35,0%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 22,4%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 15,3%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ROCHE BOBOIS S.A.-6.86%189
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.-14.22%8 330
JASON FURNITURE (HANGZHOU) CO.,LTD.70.28%7 389
MAN WAH HOLDINGS LIMITED129.91%6 094
LEGGETT & PLATT, INC.-18.39%5 492
TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.54%4 603
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
SERVICES FINANCIERS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SOLUTIONS
+33 (0)4 78 30 41 42
À PROPOS
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. Tous droits réservés. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group