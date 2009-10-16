Connexion
Accueil Zonebourse  >  Actions  >  Xetra  >  Roche Holding AG    RHO   CH0012032113

ROCHE HOLDING AG

(RHO)
  Rapport
Cours en clôture Xetra - 28/06
250 EUR   +1.63%
2009ROCHE : Mabthera refusé par les autorités sanitaires.
CF
2009ROCHE : accord de collaboration avec Fluofarma.
CF
2009ROCHE : remonte un peu, un broker confiant.
CF
ETFs positionnés sur ROCHE HOLDING AGETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF...0.35%0.93%MondeActions
Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF Dist ...1.84%0.59%-SuisseActions
Xtrackers S&P Europe ex UK 1D - EUR3.28%0.15%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ex U.K. Index ...1.57%0.15%-EuropeActions
AMUNDI PRIME EUROPE - - EUR0.17%0.12%-EuropeActions
Amundi Prime Europe DR (C) - EUR0.18%0.12%-EuropeActions
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe ex U...3.25%0.12%EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF2.10%0.11%-EuropeActions
Franklin FTSE Europe ETF - USD0.60%0.11%-EuropeActions
IShares Dow Jones Global Titans 50 ...-1.45%0.08%MondeActions
Invesco FTSE RAFI Europe Dist - EUR2.44%0.05%EuropeActions



Graphique ROCHE HOLDING AG
Roche Holding AG : Graphique analyse technique Roche Holding AG | Zone bourse
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 24
Objectif de cours Moyen 379,32 CHF
Dernier Cours de Cloture 330,00 CHF
Ecart / Objectif Haut 26,4%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 14,9%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -1,52%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ROCHE HOLDING AG17.70%309 677
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.31%389 079
ROCHE HOLDING AG4.89%309 677
MERCK & CO., INC.-7.11%213 670
PFIZER, INC.-7.94%200 437
NOVARTIS AG-10.99%198 272
