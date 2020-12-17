Connexion
ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.

ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.

(RKT)
  Rapport
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFondsCommunauté 
ETFs positionnés sur ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Bank ETF - USD1.12%1.79%Etats UnisActions - Banques
IShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF -...-0.87%0.01%Etats UnisActions
IShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF ...1.85%0.01%Etats UnisActions
IShares Russell Top 200 ETF - USD0.63%0.01%Etats UnisActions



Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 15
Objectif de cours Moyen 24,70 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 22,39 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 56,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 10,3%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -15,1%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ROCKET COMPANIES, INC.0.00%2 583
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED0.00%41 897
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-8.47%19 242
ORIX CORPORATION-11.62%18 978
ACOM CO., LTD.-8.05%6 912
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED59.90%6 632
