ETFs positionnés sur ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight ETF Var. 5jours Poids Rating Zone géographique Catégorie et Secteur SPDR S&P Biotech ETF - USD 0.79% 0.40% Etats Unis Actions - Biotechnologie Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD 0.09% 0.07% Etats Unis Actions





Consensus Vente Achat Recommandation moyenne ACHETER Nombre d'Analystes 13 Objectif de cours Moyen 72,55 $ Dernier Cours de Cloture 44,50 $ Ecart / Objectif Haut 125% Ecart / Objectif Moyen 63,0% Ecart / Objectif Bas 25,8% Secteur et Concurrence Var. 1janv Capitalisation (M$) ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. -18.85% 2 749 GILEAD SCIENCES, INC. 14.64% 82 644 VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS -8.61% 55 900 WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD. 4.36% 52 943 REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 4.84% 51 076 BIONTECH SE 107.25% 40 805