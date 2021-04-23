Connexion
    RCKT

ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(RCKT)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 23/04 20:30:54
45.105 USD   +1.36%
03/03ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : Stifel Nicolaus toujours positif
ZM
19/02ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.  : Needham & Co. reste à l'achat
ZM
ETFs positionnés sur ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.ETFs et Trackers avec Trackinsight
ETFVar. 5jours PoidsRatingZone géographiqueCatégorie et Secteur
SPDR S&P Biotech ETF - USD0.79%0.40%Etats UnisActions - Biotechnologie
Xtrackers Russell 2000 1C - USD0.09%0.07%Etats UnisActions



Graphique ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 13
Objectif de cours Moyen 72,55 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 44,50 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 125%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 63,0%
Ecart / Objectif Bas 25,8%
Révisions de BNA
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ROCKET PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.85%2 749
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.14.64%82 644
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-8.61%55 900
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.4.36%52 943
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS4.84%51 076
BIONTECH SE107.25%40 805
