    ROK   US7739031091

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.

(ROK)
  Rapport
Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX  -  18:02:35 27/01/2023
282.57 USD   +0.25%
18:00Rockwell Automation, Inc. : Deutsche Bank Securities confirme sa recommandation neutre
ZM
18:00Rockwell Automation, Inc. : Baird toujours positif
ZM
17:07Rockwell Automation, Inc. : Mizuho Securities conserve son opinion neutre
ZM
Rockwell Automation, Inc. : Mizuho Securities conserve son opinion neutre

27/01/2023 | 17:07
© Zonebourse avec MT Newswires 2023
Recommandations des analystes sur ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
Données financières
CA 2023 8 599 M - 7 924 M
Résultat net 2023 1 336 M - 1 231 M
Dette nette 2023 2 813 M - 2 592 M
PER 2023 24,3x
Rendement 2023 1,67%
Capitalisation 32 354 M 32 354 M 29 814 M
VE / CA 2023 4,09x
VE / CA 2024 3,88x
Nbr Employés -
Flottant 63,2%
Graphique ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
Durée : Période :
Rockwell Automation, Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Rockwell Automation, Inc. | Zonebourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreHaussièreHaussière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne CONSERVER
Nombre d'Analystes 25
Dernier Cours de Clôture 281,87 $
Objectif de cours Moyen 269,50 $
Ecart / Objectif Moyen -4,39%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Blake D. Moret Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Nicholas C. Gangestad Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Christopher Nardecchia Chief Information Officer & Senior VP-IT
Cyril Perducat Senior Vice President
Steven R. Kalmanson Independent Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC.7.96%32 343
KEYENCE CORPORATION14.68%109 675
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE12.33%88 457
EATON CORPORATION PLC2.52%63 990
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-5.66%53 593
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)5.78%33 362