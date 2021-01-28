Connexion
Rogers Communications : annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice complet de 2020

28/01/2021 | 13:23
TORONTO (le 28 janvier 2021) - Rogers Communications Inc. a fait connaître aujourd'hui ses résultats financiers et opérationnels non audités pour le quatrième trimestre clos le 31 décembre 2020.

Rogers Communications annonce ses résultats pour le quatrième trimestre et l'exercice complet de 2020 (PDF)

Disclaimer

Rogers Communications Inc. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 12:23:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Données financières
CA 2020 13 992 M 10 883 M 8 988 M
Résultat net 2020 1 632 M 1 270 M 1 049 M
Dette nette 2020 17 279 M 13 440 M 11 100 M
PER 2020 19,3x
Rendement 2020 3,23%
Capitalisation 31 408 M 24 585 M 20 175 M
VE / CA 2020 3,48x
VE / CA 2021 3,27x
Nbr Employés 25 300
Flottant 69,7%
Graphique ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Durée : Période :
Rogers Communications Inc. : Graphique analyse technique Rogers Communications Inc. | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesHaussièreHaussièreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 16
Objectif de cours Moyen 67,63 CAD
Dernier Cours de Cloture 61,95 CAD
Ecart / Objectif Haut 24,3%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 9,16%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -1,53%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Nom Titre
Joseph M. Natale President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Edward S. Rogers Chairman
Daniel Trudeau Manager-Outside Plant Engineering
Anthony Staffieri Chief Financial Officer
Jorge Capelas Fernandes Chief Technology & Information Officer
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC.5.20%24 585
AT&T INC.1.32%207 624
T-MOBILE US-8.59%153 001
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.7.52%148 637
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.67%126 519
NTT DOCOMO, INC.0.00%121 383
