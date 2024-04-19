Rogers Sugar Inc.

CONFERENCE CALL - 2nd QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

VANCOUVER, CANADA, April 19, 2024 - Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2024 second quarter results on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 17h30 (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-800-717-1738. A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-877-674-7070,access code 36162#. This recording will be available until June 9, 2024.

APPEL CONFÉRENCE - RÉSULTATS DU 2e TRIMESTRE 2024

VANCOUVER, CANADA - 19 avril 2024 - Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) tiendra une téléconférence pour discuter des résultats de son deuxième trimestre 2024 jeudi le 9 mai 2024 à 17h30 (heure de l'Est).

L'appel sera présidé par M. Michael Walton, Chef de la direction et M. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chef de la direction financière.

Si vous désirez participer, veuillez composer le 1-800-717-1738.Un enregistrement de la téléconférence sera accessible peu de temps après, en composant le 1-877-674-7070,code d'accès 36162#. Cet enregistrement sera disponible jusqu'au 9 juin 2024.

For further information / Pour plus d'information:

Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice-président des finances, Chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Tel./Tél.: (514) 940-4350

www.lanticrogers.com