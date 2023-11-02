Rogers Sugar Inc.

CONFERENCE CALL - 4th QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

VANCOUVER, CANADA, November 2, 2023 - Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2023 fourth quarter results on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at 8h00 (Eastern Time).

The conference call will be chaired by Mr. Michael Walton, Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chief Financial Officer.

If you wish to participate, please dial 1-888-886-7786. A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-877-674-7070,access code 805894#. This recording will be available until December 30, 2023.

APPEL CONFÉRENCE - RÉSULTATS DU 4e TRIMESTRE 2023

VANCOUVER, CANADA - 2 novembre 2023 - Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) tiendra une téléconférence pour discuter des résultats de son quatrième trimestre 2023 jeudi le 30 novembre 2023 à 8h00 (heure de l'Est).

L'appel sera présidé par M. Michael Walton, Chef de la direction et M. Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Chef de la direction financière.

Si vous désirez participer, veuillez composer le 1-888-886-7786.Un enregistrement de la téléconférence sera accessible peu de temps après, en composant le 1-877-674-7070,code d'accès 805894#. Cet enregistrement sera disponible jusqu'au 30 décembre 2023.

For further information / Pour plus d'information:

Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice-président des finances, Chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Tel./Tél.: (514) 940-4350

www.lanticrogers.com