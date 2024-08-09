Rogers Sugar Inc. est un fournisseur de produits à base de sucre sur le marché canadien. La société exerce ses activités dans deux secteurs : Sucre, qui comprend le sucre raffiné et les sous-produits, et Érable, qui comprend le sirop d'érable et les produits dérivés de l'érable. La société exerce ses activités par l'intermédiaire de ses filiales en propriété exclusive, Lantic Inc. (Lantic) et The Maple Treat Corporation (TMTC). Les produits de sucre de Lantic comprennent des sucres granulés, des sucres à glacer, des cubes, des sucres jaunes et bruns, des sucres liquides et des sirops de spécialité. Lantic exploite également un centre de distribution à Toronto, en Ontario. Lantic exploite des raffineries de sucre de canne à Montréal, au Québec et à Vancouver, en Colombie-Britannique, ainsi que l'usine canadienne de transformation de la betterave à Taber, en Alberta. Les produits de TMTC comprennent le sirop d'érable et les produits dérivés du sirop d'érable fournis sous des marques privées de vente au détail dans plus de 50 pays et sont vendus sous différents noms de marque. TMTC exploite des usines d'embouteillage à Granby, Degelis et St-Honoré-de-Shenley, au Québec, et à Websterville, au Vermont.