COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE - Pour diffusion immédiate

LE PRÉSENT COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE NE DOIT PAS ÊTRE DISTRIBUÉ

AUX AGENCES DE DISSÉMINATION DES ÉTATS-UNIS NI ÊTRE PUBLIÉ AUX ÉTATS-UNIS

ROGERS SUGAR INC.

DÉCLARE UN DIVIDENDE AUX ACTIONNAIRES

Montréal, CANADA - le 8 aout 2024 - Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) annonce que son Conseil d'administration a autorisé la déclaration d'un dividende trimestriel de 0.09$ par action aux actionnaires inscrits au 27 juin 2024, à être payé le 10 octobre 2024. Il s'agit d'un dividende admissible pour fins fiscales.

Pour de plus amples renseignements :

M. Jean-Sébastien Couillard

Vice-président des finances, chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif Lantic Inc.

Tel: (514) 940-4350

Site webhttp://www.lanticrogers.com

