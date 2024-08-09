COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE - Pour diffusion immédiate
LE PRÉSENT COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE NE DOIT PAS ÊTRE DISTRIBUÉ
AUX AGENCES DE DISSÉMINATION DES ÉTATS-UNIS NI ÊTRE PUBLIÉ AUX ÉTATS-UNIS
ROGERS SUGAR INC.
DÉCLARE UN DIVIDENDE AUX ACTIONNAIRES
Montréal, CANADA - le 8 aout 2024 - Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) annonce que son Conseil d'administration a autorisé la déclaration d'un dividende trimestriel de 0.09$ par action aux actionnaires inscrits au 27 juin 2024, à être payé le 10 octobre 2024. Il s'agit d'un dividende admissible pour fins fiscales.
Pour de plus amples renseignements :
M. Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice-président des finances, chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif Lantic Inc.
Tel: (514) 940-4350
Site webhttp://www.lanticrogers.com
