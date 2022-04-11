Connexion
  Accueil Zonebourse
  Actions
  Suisse
  Swiss Exchange
  Romande Energie Holding SA
  Actualités
  Synthèse
    HREN   CH0025607331

ROMANDE ENERGIE HOLDING SA

(HREN)
  Rapport
Temps Différé Swiss Exchange  -  08/04 17:31:19
1240.00 CHF   -1.20%
05/04ROMANDE ENERGIE : Morges4net commence à prendre contact avec les propriétaires d'immeubles pour conclure les contrats de raccordement à Morges
PU
04/04ROMANDE ENERGIE : début des travaux de la centrale hydroélectrique du Glarey
AW
04/04Une production électrique multipliée par 6 au lieu-dit du Glarey Communiqué de presse (PDF)
EQ
Romande Energie : Résultats 2021 - Présentation aux investisseurs

11/04/2022 | 07:29
THÈMES

Avril 2022

Contexte

Bilan d'étape de notre stratégie 2021-2026 EOS Holding

Résultats financiers Rapport de durabilité Messages clés Prochaines étapes Q & A

CONTEXTE

Facteurs structurels (impact long terme)

Météo

Facteurs conjoncturels (impact court terme)

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Romande Energie Holding SA published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 05:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Données financières
CA 2021 595 M 637 M 586 M
Résultat net 2021 67,0 M 71,7 M 65,9 M
Dette nette 2021 96,0 M 103 M 94,5 M
PER 2021 20,2x
Rendement 2021 2,90%
Capitalisation 1 273 M 1 362 M 1 253 M
VE / CA 2021 2,30x
VE / CA 2022 2,27x
Nbr Employés 1 146
Flottant 26,2%
Graphique ROMANDE ENERGIE HOLDING SA
Durée : Période :
Romande Energie Holding SA : Graphique analyse technique Romande Energie Holding SA | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ROMANDE ENERGIE HOLDING SA
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreBaissièreBaissière
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 1
Dernier Cours de Clôture 1 240,00 CHF
Objectif de cours Moyen 1 500,00 CHF
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 21,0%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Christian Petit Chief Executive Officer & General Manager
Nicolas Conne Finance Director
Guy Mustaki Chairman
Wolfgang Martz Vice Chairman
Jean-Jacques Miauton Director
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ROMANDE ENERGIE HOLDING SA-9.16%1 362
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.79%169 119
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.96%88 808
SOUTHERN COMPANY11.53%81 097
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.89%74 742
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.12.50%71 647