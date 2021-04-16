Connexion
    RMO

ROMEO POWER, INC.

(RMO)
  Rapport
Cours estimé en temps réel. Temps réel estimé Cboe BZX - 16/04 17:43:25
8.34 USD   +0.12%
09/03ROMEO POWER, INC.  : Cowen réitère son opinion positive sur le titre
ZM
13/02ROMEO POWER, INC.  : Morgan Stanley abaisse son opinion
ZM
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACCUMULER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Objectif de cours Moyen 16,33 $
Dernier Cours de Cloture 8,33 $
Ecart / Objectif Haut 260%
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 96,1%
Ecart / Objectif Bas -16,0%
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapitalisation (M$)
ROMEO POWER, INC.-62.96%1 057
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-4.02%120 378
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD-9.07%21 465
ANKER INNOVATIONS LIMITED-3.52%9 877
VARTA AG6.60%6 094
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-28.36%5 255
