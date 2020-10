Oct 21 (Reuters) - Rosier SA:

* END-SEPT OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE DEPRECIATION, AMORTISATION AND IMPAIRMENT (EBITDA) : 1.6 M EUR (-1.8 MEUR IN 2019)

* END-SEPTEMBER SALES: EUR 155.1M (EUR 150.5M AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019)

* END-SEPT RESULT FOR THE PERIOD: -3.0 M EUR (-4.2 MEUR AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019)

* OPERATING RESULT FOR THE YEAR 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE

* LAST QUARTER WILL BE MARKED BY GROWTH OF DELIVERIES IN EUROPE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)