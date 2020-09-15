Rothschild & Co: 2020 – Mise à disposition du rapport financier semestriel

Calendrier financier
|
Date
|
Evènement
|
9 novembre 2020
|
Communiqué du troisième trimestre 2020
|
9 mars 2021
|
Publication des résultats annuels 2020
Couverture Analystes
Exane
Jeremy Sigee
Tel: +44 20 3430 8540
CM-CIC
Pierre Chedeville
+33 1 53 48 80 97
Oddo
Jean Sassus
Tel: +33 1 44 51 83 08
