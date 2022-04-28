Connexion
    ROTH   FR0000031684

ROTHSCHILD & CO

(ROTH)
  Rapport
Temps réel Euronext Paris  -  28/04 17:35:28
35.85 EUR   +1.70%
23:14ROTHSCHILD : Communiqué de mise à disposition des documents préparatoires à l'Assemblée générale mixte
PU
23:14ROTHSCHILD : Formulaire de vote
PU
20:23ROTHSCHILD : Mise à disposition des documents préparatoires à l'Assemblée générale mixte du 19 mai 2022
PU
SynthèseCotationsGraphiquesActualitésNotationsAgendaSociétéFinancesConsensusRévisionsDérivésFonds 
Toute l'actualitéReco analystesAutres languesCommuniquésPublications officiellesActualités du secteurAnalyses Zonebourse

Rothschild : Formulaire de vote

28/04/2022 | 23:14
ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE MIXTE du jeudi 19 mai 2022 à 10h30

Capital 8 - 32 rue de Monceau

75008 PARIS

23 BIS, AVENUE DE MESSINE 75008 PARIS

AU CAPITAL DE 155 465 024 € 302 519 228 RCS PARIS

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING to be held on thursday, 19 may 2022, at 10:30 a.m.

Capital 8 - 32 rue de Monceau

75008 PARIS

16/05/2022

Disclaimer

Rothschild & Co. SCA published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 21:12:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Recommandations des analystes sur ROTHSCHILD & CO
Plus de recommandations
Données financières
CA 2022 2 425 M 2 551 M -
Résultat net 2022 366 M 386 M -
Dette nette 2022 - - -
PER 2022 7,14x
Rendement 2022 3,37%
Capitalisation 2 655 M 2 794 M -
Capi. / CA 2022 1,10x
Capi. / CA 2023 1,10x
Nbr Employés 3 744
Flottant 38,5%
Graphique ROTHSCHILD & CO
Durée : Période :
Rothschild & Co : Graphique analyse technique Rothschild & Co | Zone bourse
Graphique plein écran
Tendances analyse technique ROTHSCHILD & CO
Court TermeMoyen TermeLong Terme
TendancesNeutreNeutreNeutre
Evolution du Compte de Résultat
Consensus
Vente
Achat
Recommandation moyenne ACHETER
Nombre d'Analystes 3
Dernier Cours de Clôture 35,85 €
Objectif de cours Moyen 44,67 €
Ecart / Objectif Moyen 24,6%
Révisions de BNA
Dirigeants et Administrateurs
Alexandre de Rothschild Executive Chairman-Management Board
Mark Crump Group Chief Financial & Operating Officer
David Rene James de Rothschild Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jonathan Westcott Group Head-Legal & Compliance
Daniel Daeniker Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Secteur et Concurrence
Var. 1janvCapi. (M$)
ROTHSCHILD & CO-12.64%2 752
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-2.28%52 617
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-10.64%11 264
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-18.48%7 576
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-9.09%5 429
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-6.95%3 590